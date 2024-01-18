Green Day's The Saviors Tour: Headlining songs, venues, and more

Green Day is one of the most iconic American punk rock bands that rose to fame during the 1990s and was extremely popular until the 2010s. Comprising lead vocalist and guitarist Billy Joe Armstrong, bassist and backing vocalist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tré Cool, Green Day is now set to make a major comeback in 2024 with the release of their 14th studio album, titled Saviors.

They are set to celebrate the release of their upcoming album with a stadium tour that will also celebrate their rich musical legacy. Saviors arrives on January 19, 2024, and the Saviors Tour is scheduled to kick off later this year.

Green Day's The Saviors Tour: Venues and headlining songs

Green Day has officially revealed information about their massive The Saviors Tour, scheduled for 2024. The tour will be supported by bands like Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, and Maid of Ace in the UK/EU leg. Renowned rock stars The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas will be supporting the band in the North American leg of the tour.

The Monster Energy-powered Saviors Tour begins its European leg in Monte De Gozo, Spain on May 30, 2024. From there, it passes through France, Germany, and Italy, before arriving in the UK, where it will perform a massive London event at the storied Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2024.

The Saviors Tour's North American leg will begin in Washington, D.C. on July 29, 2024, and take fans on an exciting adventure through several cities, including Toronto, Montreal, Queens, Boston, Philadelphia, Hershey, Chicago, and more, before coming to an end in San Diego on September 28, 2024.

This year celebrates the 20th anniversary of the band's 2004's blockbuster album American Idiot and the 30th anniversary of their 1994 certified Diamond album Dookie.

With their recent tour, Green Day is prepared to bring its incredible catalog of classics, coupled with a ton of new songs from their recently announced album to stadiums around the nation.

Green Day's The Saviors tour: A complete list of tour dates

Saviors North American Tour Dates

July 29 – Washington, DC at Nationals Park

August 1 – Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre

August 3 – Montreal, QC at Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

August 5 – New York, NY at Citi Field

August 7 – Boston, MA at Fenway Park

August 9 – Philadelphia, PA at Citizens Bank Park

August 10 – Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium

August 13 – Chicago, IL at Wrigley Field

August 15 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino

Saviors UK/EU Tour Dates

May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain at O Son do Camino

June 1 – Madrid, Spain at Road to Rio Babel

June 5 – Lyon, Decines at LDLC Arena

June 7 – Nurnberg, Germany at Rock im Park

June 8 – Nurburgring, Germany at Rock am Ring

June 10 – Berlin, Germany at Waldbühne

June 11 – Hamburg, Germany at Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld

June 15 – Interlaken, Switzerland at Greenfield Festival

Stay tuned for the release of Green Day's latest album Saviors on January 19, 2024.