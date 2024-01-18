Green Day's The Saviors Tour: Headlining songs, venues, and more

Green Day is one of the most iconic American punk rock bands that rose to fame during the 1990s and was extremely popular until the 2010s. Comprising lead vocalist and guitarist Billy Joe Armstrong, bassist and backing vocalist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tré Cool, Green Day is now set to make a major comeback in 2024 with the release of their 14th studio album, titled Saviors.
They are set to celebrate the release of their upcoming album with a stadium tour that will also celebrate their rich musical legacy. Saviors arrives on January 19, 2024, and the Saviors Tour is scheduled to kick off later this year.
Green Day's The Saviors Tour: Venues and headlining songs
Green Day has officially revealed information about their massive The Saviors Tour, scheduled for 2024. The tour will be supported by bands like Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, and Maid of Ace in the UK/EU leg. Renowned rock stars The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas will be supporting the band in the North American leg of the tour.
The Monster Energy-powered Saviors Tour begins its European leg in Monte De Gozo, Spain on May 30, 2024. From there, it passes through France, Germany, and Italy, before arriving in the UK, where it will perform a massive London event at the storied Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2024.
The Saviors Tour's North American leg will begin in Washington, D.C. on July 29, 2024, and take fans on an exciting adventure through several cities, including Toronto, Montreal, Queens, Boston, Philadelphia, Hershey, Chicago, and more, before coming to an end in San Diego on September 28, 2024.
This year celebrates the 20th anniversary of the band's 2004's blockbuster album American Idiot and the 30th anniversary of their 1994 certified Diamond album Dookie.
With their recent tour, Green Day is prepared to bring its incredible catalog of classics, coupled with a ton of new songs from their recently announced album to stadiums around the nation.
Green Day's The Saviors tour: A complete list of tour dates
Saviors North American Tour Dates
July 29 – Washington, DC at Nationals Park
August 1 – Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre
August 3 – Montreal, QC at Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
August 5 – New York, NY at Citi Field
August 7 – Boston, MA at Fenway Park
August 9 – Philadelphia, PA at Citizens Bank Park
August 10 – Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium
August 13 – Chicago, IL at Wrigley Field
August 15 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino
Saviors UK/EU Tour Dates
May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain at O Son do Camino
June 1 – Madrid, Spain at Road to Rio Babel
June 5 – Lyon, Decines at LDLC Arena
June 7 – Nurnberg, Germany at Rock im Park
June 8 – Nurburgring, Germany at Rock am Ring
June 10 – Berlin, Germany at Waldbühne
June 11 – Hamburg, Germany at Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld
June 15 – Interlaken, Switzerland at Greenfield Festival
Stay tuned for the release of Green Day's latest album Saviors on January 19, 2024.