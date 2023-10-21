 Is Green Day going on a tour in 2024? Surprise announcement at Las Vegas show sends fans into a frenzy 

Green Day performed a secret show at the Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 19, 2023, as a precursor to their When We Were Young festival headlining performance on October 21, 2023. During the performance, the band announced that they were heading out to tour next year, stating:

"Big announcement: We’re doing a big tour next year. It’s gonna be Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas."

The announcement of a brand new tour by the band has since then gone viral, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Green Day tour announcement

Netizens were quick to react to the tour announcement by Green Day, taking to social media, particularly X, to express their feelings on the matter. Many were excited at the announcement, posting gifs and other expressions to express their joy.

Some made jokes about how broke they were from going to all the nice concerts, citing Taylor Swift's Eras tour as an example, which will continue in 2024. A similar argument was made by others using BTS and their forthcoming tour dates.

Given that the first song from their upcoming album, The American Dream Is Killing Me, is scheduled for release on October 24, 2023, it is quite likely that Green Day will embark on a tour in support of the album.

More about Green Day's music career

Green Day had their first major chart breakthrough with their third studio album, Dookie, which was released on February 1, 1994. The diamond-certified album, marking the band's transition to a major label and mainstream success, peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian, Kiwi, and Canadian album charts respectively.

In an exclusive interview with Billie Eilish for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians article series on October 29, 2019, the lead vocalist of the band, Billie Joe Armstrong, elaborated on the band's success with the album, stating:

"Gosh. I was only 22. I had a kid at the same time, and I was married. So it was a crazy year. I remember being pretty freaked out. I was playing a kind of music that had never been on that kind of scale before. But what I really wanted to do was keep working, and keep writing songs."

The singer continued:

"I never wanted to feel like I was taking advantage of the situation. I didn’t really stop and smell the roses. Later on, I was kind of like, 'Did I enjoy myself enough? Was that fun?' Because the feeling of when you first get popular as a musician, that never happens twice. After that, you have to keep creating new stuff to keep things interesting in your life."

The band achieved commercial stardom with their seventh studio album, American Idiot, which was released on September 21, 2004. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on all major album charts.