What does Nimrod mean? Where to buy, price, and all about the Green Day Donald Trump mugshot T-shirt

The band Green Day released a limited edition Nimrod t-shirt that features the mugshot of former US President Donald Trump. The word "nimrod" is stamped over his face and all the proceeds from the T-shirt sales are set to go help the victims of the Maui wildfires. The word Nimrod on the T-shirt is a reference to the band's fifth studio album, as well as an American English term for an idiot.

The band released the limited edition T-shirt via a post on their official Instagram page on August 25, 2023.

The T-shirts are currently available for purchase and are priced at $35 plus processing fees. They can be purchased at the official store of the band.

All proceeds from the sale of these t-shirts will be donated to Greater Good Music Charity. This is a non-profit organization that is currently providing food for the communities affected by the Maui wildfires.

Green Day pokes fun at Donald Trump with Nimrod t-shirt

Green Day released the new Nimrod T-shirt with Donald Trump's face as a commentary on his perversion of public office as the President of the US, and the trial against him.

The original cover of the Nimrod album by Green Day referred to a number of malpractices that were going on during Trump's presidency and are still ongoing. These malpractices include election fraud, violation of the RICO Act, and charges of conspiracy.

The original Nimrod posters featured the images of Frederick Banting and Charles Best, the co-discovers of insulin, a drug used to treat diabetes. Insulin is currently controlled by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk and Sanofi, accounting for ninety percent of all the insulin available in the country.

The monopoly of the companies has resulted in insulin becoming one of the most expensive drugs in the market. This is believed to be a perversion of the original goal of making insulin free of cost for the world and in the US as well.

Green Day released their fifth studio album, Nimrod, on October 14, 1997. The album featured a mix of tracks that dealt with issues such as corporate music management, suicide, queer identity, growth, and family.

All of the issues were centered around the idea of vulnerability, as elaborated upon by the band's lead vocalist Billy Joe Armstrong in an interview with The Denver Post on November 28, 1997. He said that the album was something they had been thinking of for the past six years and knew that they wanted to change but didn't want to "change too much too soon."

"The record's about vulnerability in a lot of ways—throwing yourself out there...Why the f**k not put out that f***ing stupid acoustic song or that stupid surf song? This is who we are. Why hide it?" Armstrong said.

The album remains one of the more successful recording projects by Green Day, with multi-platinum certifications in the US, UK, and more. The album was later reissued for a 25-year anniversary edition, which included two bonus tracks disk.