What did Green Day change the lyrics of 'American Idiot' to? Elon Musk slams performance criticizing Trump's MAGA agenda

American Idiot, one of the signature songs of punk rockers Green Day, has been the subject of controversy recently. When the band performed their hit song during their televised New Year’s Eve performance on December 31, 2023, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong altered the lyrics reportedly as a jab against former president Donald Trump and his supporters.

During their set at the long-running show Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the lead singer replaced the line “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” with “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.” MAGA (Make America Great Again) was the slogan for Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign.

Released on August 6, 2004, American Idiot was the first single from their album of the same name. It is generally seen as a protest song criticizing another former US president, George Bush, blaming his administration for the Iraq War.

Elon Musk's reaction to the altered lyrics of Green Day's American Idiot

Green Day's public stunt drew the ire of many on the conservative side, including Elon Musk. He took to his social media platform, X, on January 1, 2024, to express his displeasure.

Musk's tweet insinuated that Green Day had switched its political alignment from anti-establishment to pro-government. Currently the world's richest man, Elon has often advocated for small government while criticizing President Joe Biden's administration.

His tweet was among a slew of heated responses from conservative personalities on social media who took jabs at the band. Some called the band irrelevant, while others brought up the ages of the band members, all of whom are 51.

Green Day's politically charged music and career

This is not the first time that Green Day has criticized Donald Trump. The band mocked the former US president at the American Music Awards 2016. During an intense performance of their single Bang Bang, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong chanted the words “No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!” six times.

Furthermore, as a response to Trump’s indictment in August 2023, the band released limited edition merchandise of their 1997 album Nimrod featuring his mugshot.

Before Donald Trump’s visit to the UK in July 2018, a campaign was launched to get American Idiot to the top of the UK song charts. On July 13, 2018, the song re-entered the UK Singles Chart at 25 and the UK Singles Downloads Chart at number 2. The single returned to the Top 40 for the first time in 14 years.

Green Day was formed in 1986 and gained popularity in the 1990s with albums like Dookie, Insomniac and Nimrod. Their breakout success came with the album American Idiot. The album has sold over 12 million copies worldwide and received the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2005.

The single from the album Boulevard of Broken Dreams also won a Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 2006. The band was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 and has earned 20 Grammy nominations over the past decades.