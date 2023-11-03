Chris Evert reacts to Martina Navratilova calling Donald Trump a "pathetic athlete"

Chris Evert reacted to Martina Navratilova calling former American President Donald Trump a "pathetic athlete."

In a recent social media post, a fan of the former President shared a video showcasing Donald Trump playing tennis, throwing the first pitch at a baseball game, tossing a ball during an American football match, engaging in a game of volleyball and playing golf.

However, the video took an unexpected turn as it concluded with a series of cleverly edited clips, depicting current President Joe Biden comically stumbling and falling down as if struck by a golf ball launched by Trump.

Martina Navratilova took to social media and reacted to the aforementioned video. She stated that she found the video quite amusing, as the tennis ball hit by Donald Trump failed to go in, and the pitch did not reach the plate without bouncing. She then went ahead and labeled the former President a "pathetic athlete."

"This is funny- neither tennis ball he hit went in, the pitch bounced before it got to the plate and they call him a legend? A pathetic athlete is what he is. Pathetic," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In response to Navratilova's post, former World No. 1 Chris Evert took to social media and expressed her opinion that the "last part" was "mean."

"That last part is just…….mean…." Evert replied.

Thinking that Evert meant that the "last part" of her post, where she called Trump a "pathetic athlete", was "mean", Navratilova replied that the truth could often be painful.

"Lol. Truth hurts..." Navratilova posted.

After that, Evert provided further clarification regarding her previous statement. She explained that she was specifically referring to the concluding segment of the video, wherein Joe Biden appears to stumble, rather than Martina Navratilova labeling President Trump as a "pathetic athlete."

"I meant the Pres. Biden video, not your comment!!! 😂😂😂," Evert posted on X.

Chris Evert stood with Martina Navratilova during her battle with cancer

Martina Navratilova and Chri Evert at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert shared a remarkable rivalry on the tennis court and an equally extraordinary friendship off the court.

During an interview with TODAY, Navratilova revealed that Evert stood by her side unwaveringly during her battle with cancer, as Evert herself had also experienced the hardships of this disease.

Navratilova expressed that their emotional connection was profound, as they both understood the challenges they faced and the importance of maintaining a positive mindset.

“[Chris Evert and I] went through the same thing essentially emotionally, and we spoke to each other and realized how much that mentality that champions mentality … helped us get through this,” Navratilova said. “You have to stay positive in the moment. You have to stay in the solution.”

The former World No. 1 also revealed that she had been a pillar of support for Chris Evert during her fight against ovarian cancer.

Navratilova said that during her own challenging battle with the disease, Evert was consistently present, just a text or phone call away, offering solace and encouragement when she needed it the most.

“We have just been so intertwined. ... I was there for her when Chris went through it, and then she was there for me. It was amazing. There was like a (thing) where when I was really feeling at my lowest — there was Chris either a text or call,” Navratilova added.