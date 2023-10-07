"I have always supported Martina Navratilova in this" - Chris Evert makes clear her stance on protection of women's sports and transgender inclusion

Chris Evert has reiterated her stance on the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports, stating once again that she stands in support of Martina Navratilova and the need for protection of female athletes.

In a discussion that took place on social media recently, a fan registered their disappointment at how Navratilova has received no support from the likes of Evert, Steffi Graf and Billie Jean King in her advocacy of female athletes.

For those unaware, Navratilova is a big proponent for the separation of women's sports and transgender athletes and a big believer that men are biologically given certain advantages that women are not privy to. The 18-time Grand Slam champion, therefore, argues constantly that female athletes need a safe space that is exclusive to biological females.

Responding to the fan's remark, Navratilova came to Chris Evert's defense, remarking that her compatriot and good friend has always given her her support in this particular fight.

"Chris is giving me support, you got that one wrong. Steffi is not involved at all. And Billie- well, she is for inclusion. Go figure," Martina Navratilova said.

Evert then jumped into the conversation herself, saying that she is on the side of faireness in women's sports, and by extension, on the side of Navratilova.

"I prioritize fairness in women's sports. I have always supported Martina on this...." Chris Evert said.

Chris Evert: "There’s just everything pointing to the fact that men are quicker, stronger, etc. than women"

In an interview back in 2022, Chris Evert had stated her view on the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports, arguing that science should not be ignored when the matter is discussed.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion recalled how she had struggled to beat transgender tennis player Renee Richards when she competed on the WTA Tour. The American's point comes across as very important in the discussion, seeing as the struggle she is talking about came at a time when Evert herself was ranked World No. 1 and Richards was 43 years old.

"I competed against Renee Richards when she was 43 and was not in shape, as she admitted, and [struggled to beat her] — and I was ranked No. 1 in the world,” Evert said to the New York Post.

"The wingspan. The size of the heart. The size of the lungs. The speed. The fast twitch muscles. The testosterone. There’s just everything pointing to the fact that men are quicker, stronger, etc. than women — especially after puberty,” she added.