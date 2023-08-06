"Not right & not fair; would this be allowed at US Open?" - Martina Navratilova outraged by man "self-identified" as female winning 55+ tennis event

Martina Navratilova has once again been called upon to champion the cause of women's tennis, this time under wildly unexpected circumstances.

Alicia Rowley became the latest transgender athlete to win a women's competition, taking home the 55 & over singles title at the USTA National Women's Grass Court Championships in July. Rowley, a "self-identified" female, is also the winner of the National Indoor Championships in both singles and doubles categories, having won the titles in May earlier this year.

On Sunday, Kim Shasby Jones, the co-founder of ICONS (Independent Council on Women's Sports) took to Twitter to make her followers aware of the fact, opining that women's tennis was turning into a "laughing stock."

Shasby Jones put the blame squarely on the policies of the USTA, saying that more priority was given to the mental health of men than women tennis players who were not being allowed to play fairly.

"Women’s tennis is turning into a laughing stock because of these terrible policies prioritizing the mental health and identity of men over women who have discovered a love of tennis."

"The women are calling us and begging for help to be allowed to play fairly. They have complained; they don’t know where else to turn. Men are winning national titles, taking the place of women on team tennis, and competing in women’s tournaments across the country," Kim Shasby Jones tweeted.

Kim Shasby Jones felt transgender men should continue competing in the male category and allow female athletes to enjoy the game too, and urged the USTA to change its policy on allowing transgender males into the sport.

She also called on Billie Jean King to change her stance on the matter, seeing as King is a big proponent for allowing transgender athletes to compete in the categories they themselves choose.

"We need to let the women and girls playing tennis know that they deserve to be treated fairly and recognized for their accomplishments no matter when they pick up the sport. They do not have to reach any kind of elite status."

"There is already a category for male athletes to enjoy this privilege. Let female athletes enjoy the game of tennis too. Change the policy and @BillieJeanKing, change your stance - don’t abandon these women and this sport any longer," she added.

Navratilova, who was tagged by Shasby Jones in the tweet, added her voice to the issue, asserting that the USTA was in the wrong and that women's tennis was not a place for "failed male athletes" to redeem their careers.

Calling it incorrect and unfair, Martina Navratilova sarcastically wondered if men could play in the women's category just on the basis of "self-idenitification" at the upcoming US Open to point out the ridiculousness of the situation.

"Come on @USTA - women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes- whatever age. This is not right and it is not fair. Would this be allowed at the US Open this month? Just with self ID? I don’t think so…" Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova hails World Aquatics' decision of an "open category" for transgender athletes

Meanwhile, World Aquatics has introduced an "open category" for transgender athletes, delighting Martina Navratilova. The President of swimming's governing body made the announcement recently and the open category could come into existence by next year according to reports.

"This is a very complex topic," Al-Musallam said at the World Aquatics Congress. "But I am delighted to tell you today that we are now making plans for the first trial of an open category, and we hope to be able to confirm all the details soon. Our sport must be open to everybody."

The 18-time Grand Slam champion reacted to the news on Twitter with a clapping emoji to showcase her approval. The "open category" is something Navratilova has been calling for in all sports for a long time, the same as what Kim Shasby Jones also requested the USTA in light of the Alicia Rowley controversy.