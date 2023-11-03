"A pathetic athlete is what he is" - Martina Navratilova trolls Donald Trump for his abysmal tennis & baseball playing skills

Martina Navratilova recently criticized Donald Trump's tennis and baseball skills, labeling him a "pathetic athlete."

Businessman turned politician, Trump has always had a deep affinity for sports. He is an avid golfer, often seen honing his skills on the green. In addition to his love for golf, Trump has also been spotted attending baseball matches and NASCAR Cup Series events.

Recently, a fan of the former President took to social media to share a video of Donald Trump playing tennis, throwing the first pitch at a baseball game, throwing a ball during an American football match, engaging in a game of volleyball, and playing golf.

18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova took to social media and reacted to the same video. She stated that the video was very "funny" because neither the tennis ball hit by Trump went in, nor did the pitch reach the plate without bouncing. She then went ahead and labeled the former President a "pathetic athlete".

"This is funny- neither tennis ball he hit went in, the pitch bounced before it got to the plate and they call him a legend? A pathetic athlete is what he is. Pathetic," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova amused by Donald Trump reportedly being called "a f*cking liar" and "idiot" by his Republican lawyers

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova was amused by Donald Trump reportedly being subjected to name-calling by his own Republican lawyers.

Throughout his time in the Oval Office, President Trump allegedly amassed a greater number of adversaries than allies. His actions seemingly resulted in the alienation of several former friends, transforming them into foes.

Last month, renowned author Tomi T. Ahonen took to social media to remind his followers of the viewpoints expressed by the Republican lawyers representing Donald Trump.

Ahonen specifically highlighted the comments made by William Barr, the former United States Attorney General, who described the former president as "shockingly detached from reality" and likened him to a "defiant 9-year-old". Furthermore, Michael Cohen, a former American lawyer, referred to Trump as a "con man", while John Dowd bluntly labeled him as a "f*cking liar".

Jenna Ellis, an American conservative lawyer who previously served as a member of President Trump's legal team, publicly voiced her criticism by labeling him as an "idiot". Meanwhile, lawyer Ty Cobb characterized the President as a "deeply wounded narcissist".

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova, who has been a long-standing critic of the former President, took to social media and reacted to the alleged remarks made by Donald Trump's Republican lawyers.

"Lol," Navratilova posted on X.

Expand Tweet