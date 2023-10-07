Martina Navratilova defends Chris Evert amid trans athletes in women's sport controversy, rues lack of support from Steffi Graf & Billie Jean King

Martina Navratilova has divulged who among her colleagues Chris Evert, Steffi Graf, and Billie Jean King, are backing her as she fights for women’s rights and safety amid the controversy over trans inclusion in sports.

Navratilova has time and again voiced her opposition to the inclusion of transgender athletes in the women’s category – a pressing issue that has grappled the world of sports in recent times.

She has also advocated the need for safe spaces for women amid the rising invasion of privacy due to the merger of changing rooms in colleges as well as at sporting facilities.

One individual on the social media site X commended Navratilova’s firm stance on the issue while noting that the tennis legend has been fighting the battle alone without any support from her colleagues - Billie Jean King, Steffi Graf, and Chris Evert. The person especially expressed disappointment about a women’s rights activist such as Billie Jean King not advocating the cause.

“The amount of RESPECT I've lost for former FEMALE tennis players like @ChrissieEvert @BillieJeanKing & my all time fav #steffigraf! Especially Billie. Who has spent her life reaping the benefits of being an 'ADVOCATE FOR FEMALE ATHLETES' @martina deserves their support.

In response, Martina Navratilova clarified that she has Chris Evert’s backing. However, the same can’t be said about Billie Jean King, who has publicly supported the inclusion of transgender athletes, and Steffi Graf, who hasn’t voiced any opinion on the matter.

“Chris is giving me support, you got that one wrong. Steffi is not involved at all. And Billie- well, she is for inclusion. Go figure,” she said.

Navratilova also went on to defend her stance on the controversy.

“Yup. Coming from “my people”. Unreal. The disconnect and most of all the total disregard for the feelings of and impact on women and girls within this conversation is just heartbreaking,” she added while defending her outrage over the controversial inclusion.

Martina Navratilova lashes out at Gymnastics Australia over the inclusion of trans athletes in women’s category: "Threw females under the bus is an understatement"

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 Italian Open

It was recently reported that Gymnastics Australia was changing its guidelines to allow the participation of transgender athletes in the sport. As per the new rules, the athletes will be able to compete in whichever category matches their gender identity and they will also be permitted to use women’s changing rooms and showers.

This report did not sit well with Martina Navratilova, who expressed her firm disapproval.

"To say this won’t end well is an understatement. To say Gymnastics Australia just threw females and girls under the bus is an understatement. What is wrong with you guys??? This “inclusion” actually will EXCLUDE biological women and most of all girls. #whataboutthegirls ???" Navratilova tweeted on X.

It is worth noting that while Martina Navratilova is against transgender athletes taking over women’s categories. She previously stated that they should be allotted a separate ‘open category.’