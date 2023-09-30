Martina Navratilova cited the example of trans swimmer Lia Thomas when confronted with the argument that it was improbable for a transgender woman to expose their genitals in a women's changing room.

Jennifer Anne, a Canadian women's right advocate, recently took to social media and revealed that she had been removed from a webinar hosted by YWCA Canada, the nation's oldest and largest gender equity organization.

She shared a screenshot of her message raising concerns about men who identify as women exposing their genitals in a women's changing room. She also opened up about her experience with the same.

"I am a rape survivor, and I'm scared to use the YWCA facilities because men can now identify as women. I've seen a man come into a changeroom and get naked with his penis out. It frightened my daughter and myself.

"How can we keep transgender safe while also keeping women safe? Please help me. I really want to take care of myself physically and mentally," she questioned during the webinar.

Anne questioned why her message had prompted her removal from the webinar which was dedicated to women's safety from gender-based violence.

"Why did you remove me from seminar when I politely asked this question? @YWCA_Canada @NnekaMacgregor @jolinjoseph2. This session was about how to keep women safe from gender based violence. I do not understand why you would kick me out," she posted on X.

Martina Navratilova, who has previously shared her thoughts on the same issue, remarked on Anne's experience.

"Wow. Anybody starting to see what the problem is now??????" Navratilova commented.

Expand Tweet

A user cautioned the 18-time Grand Slam champion against believing Anne's account. The user said that they found it "highly unlikely" that a trans woman would expose their genitals in a women's changing room.

"Do you know this person, Martina? If not, I would not be so quick to believe it. People make stuff up all the time to support their position.

"As someone with a trans daughter I find it HIGHLY unlikely that a trans woman would expose their genitals in that way. I don't buy it," the user posted.

In response, Navratilova cited trans swimmer Lia Thomas' example, who was accused of exposing her genitals in front of her colleagues in the women's locker room by former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines.

"Lia Thomas sure did, so yeah, believe it," Martina Navratilova responded.

Expand Tweet

"Effing irresponsible" - Martina Navratilova furious as swimmer Riley Gaines told to simply not look at transgender colleague Lia Thomas' genitals

Martina Navratilova

Earlier this year, former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines accused trans swimmer Lia Thomas of exposing "male genitalia" in the women's locker room after a meet.

After Gaines was urged to simply not look at other people's genitals in the locker room by LGBTQ rights advocate Katie Montgomerie, Martina Navratilova chimed in to state that Montgomerie's claims were "effing irresponsible."

"Well good for you. Tell that to the 10-year-old girl in the locker room too - just don't look there and hopefully that person won't look at you either... how effing irresponsible is this?!" Navratilova posted.

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova previously also expressed her support for Riley Gaines' efforts to challenge the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports.