'What the actual f**k?' - Martina Navratilova appalled by trans-identifying male tennis coach disrobing in front of girls' soccer team

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova was shocked to find out that a trans-identifying tennis coach, Sasha (David) Yates, disrobed in front of a high school girl's soccer team.

Employed at Gettysburg Area School District, the coach was hired as David Yates. However, Yates now goes by the name Sasha Yates, and publicly identifies as a transgender woman, according to the Gettysburg Times.

In the fall of 2022, the tennis coach entered the girls' locker room where the soccer team was changing. According to the Epoch Times, Yates changed his clothing too, stripping down to a bra and panties.

Hearing about the incident, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion reacted on social media.

"WTAF (What The Actual F**k)?" Navratilova wrote on Twitter.

According to the report from the Epoch Times, after incidents involving students, one in the fall of 2022 and another in the spring of 2023, the school board decided not to rehire Yates for another season.

However, no replacement was hired and, to the surprise of some board members, in July, the name David Yates reappeared on the hiring list for another season of tennis coaching.

A recent vote in August on whether to rehire Yates was deadlocked at 3-3, with a new ballot scheduled soon.

Martina Navratilova leads Sky Sports' commentary team for US Open 2023 ft. Tim Henman, Feliciano Lopez, and others

Tim Henman and Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon 2008

The legendary Martina Navratilova, who has 18 Grand Slam singles titles and 31 women’s doubles titles to her name, will be part of the 2023 US Open lineup for Sky Sports.

The US Open returns to Sky Sports next week and the sports channel has revealed a star-studded broadcasting line-up for the final Grand Slam of the year.

The US Open had been telecasted by Amazon Prime over the past seven years. But the United States Tennis Association (USTA) confirmed at the end of the 2022 season that they had agreed on a new five-year broadcasting deal with Sky Sports, starting in 2023.

Alongside Navratilova, Gigi Salmon, who has worked for BBC Radio 5 Live in the past, and also commented at tennis Majors, will front Sky Sports' US Open coverage.

The 2013 Wimbledon winner Marion Bartoli, 2015 US Open wheelchair singles champion Jordanne Whiley and two-time Grand Slam men’s doubles champion Jamie Murray are also part of the broadcasting team.

Former British stars Tim Henman, Jo Konta, and Laura Robson, and Spain's Feliciano Lopez also feature along with former BBC presenter Karthi Gnanasegaram. Sky Sports darts presenter Emma Paton, and Jonathan Overend, who had worked for the ATP, ITV, and Times Radio in the past are also there.

This year's US Open runs from Monday, August 28, until Sunday, September 10. The pay channel – which has access to all individual court feeds – will broadcast a minimum of 135 hours of competition throughout the fortnight.

"Sky Sports subscribers on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and the Sky Sports app will be able to watch all courts for the first time on Sky Sports," a statement from the TV giant reads.