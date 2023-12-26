"So much for free speech" - Martina Navratilova slams Elon Musk for allegedly "docking people" on X

Martina Navratilova recently criticized Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, for allegedly manipulating X (formerly Twitter) algorithms to suppress dissenting opinions.

Navratilova shared a tweet from Rebekah Jones, a former Florida data scientist and whistleblower, who claimed that her tweets only reached a fraction of her followers due to Musk’s alleged interference.

Jones rose to fame in 2020 when she spoke out on the Florida government’s alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic data. She has also been a vocal critic of Musk, accusing him of spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories about the virus and the vaccines.

Expand Tweet

Musk bought Twitter (now X) in 2022, after becoming its largest shareholder earlier that year. He promised to make the platform more innovative, transparent, and user-friendly. However, some have accused him of abusing his power to suppress dissenting opinions, especially those with opposing political views.

On Monday, December 25, Jones claimed that her tweets only reached about 4% of her followers on average, and accused Musk of "docking people he doesn’t like".

"Went through my stats for the last few months, and my tweets only reach about 4% of my followers on Twitter, on average. Tell me Elon Musk isn't docking people he doesn't like," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Navratilova, the 18-time Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest tennis players of all time, shared Jones’ tweet and expressed her agreement.

"Yup. So much for free speech. Damn algorithms - they (Elon) can skew it any way they want," Navratilova wrote.

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova slams Elon Musk for promoting misinformation amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova previously criticized Elon Musk for his alleged involvement in promoting misinformation regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Israel faced a massive attack from the Hamas militants on October 7, leading to a war declaration by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Hundreds of people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the Gaza onslaught.

Amid these developments, Musk suggested to his followers that they follow accounts known for spreading misinformation.

"For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors & @sentdefender are good," he said on X (formerly Twitter) three hours before he deleted it.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion accused Musk of intentionally disseminating falsehoods. The 67-year-old also expressed concern about the potential dangers of one individual wielding such significant influence.

"Elon knows exactly what he is doing. This is what happens when one human being has this much power. Usually it doesn’t end well," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in October.

Screenshots of Martina Navratilova's post on X (formerly Twitter)