Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has criticized American billionaire Elon Musk for his role in spreading false information about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

On Saturday, October 7, the Hamas militant group attacked Israel, leading to the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring that they were at war. The West Asian country has stated that more than 700 citizens, mostly civilians, have been killed since coming under a coordinated, multi-front attack from Gaza.

Amidst all this, The Washington Post has reported that Musk, who recently purchased the social media platform Twitter and renamed it X, urged everyone to follow accounts famous for promoting lies.

“For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors & @sentdefender are good,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

Musk's post was viewed 11 million times in just three hours before he deleted it.

Navratilova took to social media to criticize Musk and accused the 52-year-old of being well aware of what he was doing. She also said that one person should never hold as much power as he does.

"Elon knows exactly what he is doing. This is what happens when one human being has this much power. Usually it doesn’t end well," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova has criticized Elon Musk ever since he took over Twitter

Martina Navratilova has been scathing in her criticism of Elon Musk ever since his takeover of the social media platform Twitter.

After buying Twitter, Musk appointed himself the CEO and made some questionable decisions that left many in dismay. The billionaire announced that he would be charging $8 per month for 'blue ticks' (verified accounts) on Twitter.

Navratilova was not impressed by this and said:

"I didn’t ask for the blue check mark- it just showed up one day, so feel free to take it away. My peeps know it’s me," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The 18-time Grand Slam champion then lamented the surge in political right-wing posts on her feed, stating that it has happened ever since Musk took over Twitter.

"Musk is even worse than we could have imagined. Never ever will I (knowingly) buy anything that is connected to Musk. Never," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

When Musk, who is the founder of Tesla, compared wokeness (a state of being aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality) to a virus that needed to be destroyed, Navratilova didn't hold back in her criticism.

