Lollapalooza Chicago 2024: Presale, tickets, lineup, & all you need to know as Stray Kids, SZA, & more join the headliners

Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 1, 2024, to August 4, 2024, at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. This will be the festival's 19th edition, having been first held in 2005 as a non-tourist festival and annually ever since.
The upcoming edition will feature performances by artists and acts such as SZA, The Killers, blink-182, Hozier, Melanie Martinez, and more. The festival was announced via a post on the official Instagram account on March 19, 2024.
The presale for Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 begins on March 20, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed by signing up for it via the festival's official website before the commencement of the presale.
General tickets will be available on March 20, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. local time. Prices will increase once the general sale begins. Current 4-day ticket prices are $384 for the general category, $715 for the general plus category, $1565 for the VIP category, and $4000 for the platinum category.
There are also requisitions for only Cabanas and Lolla Insider experiences available on demand. All tickets and experiences can be accessed via the official festival website.
Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 lineup includes The Killers, Future X, and more
Lollapalooza Chicago is set to return this year with a stellar lineup, including headliners SZA, Tyler The Creator, blink-182, The Killers, Future X, Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex.
Hozier will appear at Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 amid his ongoing 2024 North American Unreal Unearth tour. blink-182 will also be appearing at the festival in between their North American tours.
The full lineup for the Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 festival is given below:
- SZA
- Tyler The Creator
- blink-182
- The Killers
- Future X
- Metro Boomin
- Hozier
- Stray Kids
- Melanie Martinez
- Skrillex
- Deftones
- Tate McRae
- Laufey with Chicago Philharmonic
- Conan Gray
- Renee Rap
- Lizzy McAlpine
- Zedd
- Fisher
- Zeds Dead
- Dominic Fike
- Labyrinth
- Pierce the Veil
- Faye Webster
- Victoria Monet
- Sexyy Red
- Teddy Swims
- Benson Boone
- Jungle
- Two Door Cinema Club
- IVE
- Killer Mike
- Vince Staples
- Kesha
- TV Girl
- Galantis
- Mochakk
- Black Tiger Sex Machine
- Hippo Campus
- Four Tet
- Loud Luxury
- Kevin Abstract
- Ethel Cain
- Skream & Benga
- Chapell Roan
- Whyte Fang
- Raye
- Megan Moroney
- SIR
- Ben Bohmer
- Cannons
- Teezo Touchdown
- Don Diablo
- The Last Dinner Party
- D4VD
- Ruel
- Walker & Royce
- Kenny Beats
- Tyla
- Alok
- The Japanese House
- Qveen Herby
- Briston Moroney
- Waterparks
- Boywithluke
- Romy
- Yoasabi
- Kasbo
- Veeze
- Flo
- Mersiv
- In This Moment
- Dadi Freyr
- Cults
- Olivia Dean
- Sam Barber
- Noizu
- Grentperez
- Bigxthaplug
- Good Kid
- Hol!
- Wilderado
- Elyanna
- Fridayy
- Josiah and The Bonnevilles
- Saint Levant
- Ryan Beatty
- Malcolm Todd
- Destroy Boys
- Lola Young
- Leisure
- Eyedress
- Slow Pulp
- Dora Jar
- Medium Build
- Militarie Gun
- Mimi Webb
- Nia Archives
- Jyoty
- Its Murph
- Geese
- Tanner Ursey
- Quarters of Change
- Gioli and Assia
- Knox
- Armani White
- Friko
- Briscoe
- Blu Detiger
- Treaty Oak Revival
- Fleshwater
- Jessica Audiffred
- Nico Vega
- Matt Hansen
- Natalie Jane
- Blondshell
- Wisp
- Vcha
- Spinall
- Willis
- Pawpaw Rod
- Brenn!
- Tiny Habits
- Happy Landing
- Quannnic
- The National Parks
- Brandi Cyrus
- Dasha
- Hanabie.
- Twinsick
- Post Sex Nachos
- Riovaz
- Nostalgix
- Ahadaddream
- Worry Club
- Mette
- Valencia Grace
- Been Stellar
- Xandra
- Scarlet Demore
- Eddie
- Gudfella
- Brigitte Calls Me Baby
- Sundial
- Godly The Ruler
- Infinity Song
- Kyle Dion
- Tommy Richman
- Abby Holiday
- Camden Cox
- Chance Emerson
- Sam Nelson
- Kaitlin Butts
- Will Linley
- Wolves of Glendale
- Ryan Trey
- Hayes Warner
- Huddy
- Tommy Newport
- Adan Diaz
- Walter the Producer
- Carmen Deleon
- Nightly
- Ava Maybee
- Goldie Boutilier
- Mckenna Grace
- Cale Tyson
- Kalii
- Savanahh Re
- Fifteenoeight
- Chicago Mad Showcase
Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 is being held at the prestigious Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, where the festival has remained since its revival as a fixed-location event in 2005. The festival has previously featured artists such as Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Queens of the Stone Age, among others.