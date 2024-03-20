Lollapalooza Chicago 2024: Presale, tickets, lineup, & all you need to know as Stray Kids, SZA, & more join the headliners

Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 1, 2024, to August 4, 2024, at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. This will be the festival's 19th edition, having been first held in 2005 as a non-tourist festival and annually ever since.

The upcoming edition will feature performances by artists and acts such as SZA, The Killers, blink-182, Hozier, Melanie Martinez, and more. The festival was announced via a post on the official Instagram account on March 19, 2024.

The presale for Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 begins on March 20, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed by signing up for it via the festival's official website before the commencement of the presale.

General tickets will be available on March 20, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. local time. Prices will increase once the general sale begins. Current 4-day ticket prices are $384 for the general category, $715 for the general plus category, $1565 for the VIP category, and $4000 for the platinum category.

There are also requisitions for only Cabanas and Lolla Insider experiences available on demand. All tickets and experiences can be accessed via the official festival website.

Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 lineup includes The Killers, Future X, and more

Lollapalooza Chicago is set to return this year with a stellar lineup, including headliners SZA, Tyler The Creator, blink-182, The Killers, Future X, Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex.

Hozier will appear at Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 amid his ongoing 2024 North American Unreal Unearth tour. blink-182 will also be appearing at the festival in between their North American tours.

The full lineup for the Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 festival is given below:

SZA

Tyler The Creator

blink-182

The Killers

Future X

Metro Boomin

Hozier

Stray Kids

Melanie Martinez

Skrillex

Deftones

Tate McRae

Laufey with Chicago Philharmonic

Conan Gray

Renee Rap

Lizzy McAlpine

Zedd

Fisher

Zeds Dead

Dominic Fike

Labyrinth

Pierce the Veil

Faye Webster

Victoria Monet

Sexyy Red

Teddy Swims

Benson Boone

Jungle

Two Door Cinema Club

IVE

Killer Mike

Vince Staples

Kesha

TV Girl

Galantis

Mochakk

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Hippo Campus

Four Tet

Loud Luxury

Kevin Abstract

Ethel Cain

Skream & Benga

Chapell Roan

Whyte Fang

Raye

Megan Moroney

SIR

Ben Bohmer

Cannons

Teezo Touchdown

Don Diablo

The Last Dinner Party

D4VD

Ruel

Walker & Royce

Kenny Beats

Tyla

Alok

The Japanese House

Qveen Herby

Briston Moroney

Waterparks

Boywithluke

Romy

Yoasabi

Kasbo

Veeze

Flo

Mersiv

In This Moment

Dadi Freyr

Cults

Olivia Dean

Sam Barber

Noizu

Grentperez

Bigxthaplug

Good Kid

Hol!

Wilderado

Elyanna

Fridayy

Josiah and The Bonnevilles

Saint Levant

Ryan Beatty

Malcolm Todd

Destroy Boys

Lola Young

Leisure

Eyedress

Slow Pulp

Dora Jar

Medium Build

Militarie Gun

Mimi Webb

Nia Archives

Jyoty

Its Murph

Geese

Tanner Ursey

Quarters of Change

Gioli and Assia

Knox

Armani White

Friko

Briscoe

Blu Detiger

Treaty Oak Revival

Fleshwater

Jessica Audiffred

Nico Vega

Matt Hansen

Natalie Jane

Blondshell

Wisp

Vcha

Spinall

Willis

Pawpaw Rod

Brenn!

Tiny Habits

Happy Landing

Quannnic

The National Parks

Brandi Cyrus

Dasha

Hanabie.

Twinsick

Post Sex Nachos

Riovaz

Nostalgix

Ahadaddream

Worry Club

Mette

Valencia Grace

Been Stellar

Xandra

Scarlet Demore

Eddie

Gudfella

Brigitte Calls Me Baby

Sundial

Godly The Ruler

Infinity Song

Kyle Dion

Tommy Richman

Abby Holiday

Camden Cox

Chance Emerson

Sam Nelson

Kaitlin Butts

Will Linley

Wolves of Glendale

Ryan Trey

Hayes Warner

Huddy

Tommy Newport

Adan Diaz

Walter the Producer

Carmen Deleon

Nightly

Ava Maybee

Goldie Boutilier

Mckenna Grace

Cale Tyson

Kalii

Savanahh Re

Fifteenoeight

Chicago Mad Showcase

Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 is being held at the prestigious Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, where the festival has remained since its revival as a fixed-location event in 2005. The festival has previously featured artists such as Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Queens of the Stone Age, among others.