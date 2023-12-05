How much are tickets to Red Hot Chili Peppers 2024 Unlimited Love Tour? Dates, venues, special guests, & all you need to know

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2024 Unlimited Love Tour is scheduled to be held from May 28, 2024, to July 30, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be a continuation of the larger Global Stadium Tour and is in support of the band's album of the same name.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances by special guests such as Kid Cudi, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, and Irontom, via a post on their official Instagram page on December 4, 2023:

The presale for the tour will be available on December 6, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. It can be accessed with the code RCHP 24 via the official website of the band.

General tickets will be available on December 8, 2023. Tickets are priced between $84 and $204 plus processing fees, depending on seating choice and venue. Interested fans can purchase tickets from the aforementioned official website or via Ticketmaster.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2024 Unlimited Love Tour dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers released their twelfth studio album, Unlimited Love, which was released on April 1, 2022. The gold-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on all major album charts.

Subsequently, the band embarked on a Global Stadium tour, starting with their first Europe tour leg lasting early July 2022. This was followed by several other tour legs across Oceania and North America, with the latest being the Latin America tour leg, which wrapped up on November 26, 2023.

Now the band is set to perform the latest North American edition of the tour in 2024. The full list of dates and venues for the Red Hot Chili Peppers 2024 Unlimited Love Tour is given below:

May 28, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

May 31, 2024 – Quincy, Washington State at The Gorge

June 2, 2024 – Wheatland, California at Toyota Amphitheater

June 5, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

June 7, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater

June 18, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 21, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 26, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 28, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 2, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 5, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

July 12, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 15, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

July 22, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

July 25, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

July 30, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

A brief overview of Red Hot Chili Peppers' music career

Red Hot Chili Peppers had their first breakthrough with their fifth studio album, Blood Sugar S*x Magik, which was released on September 24, 1991. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian and Kiwi album charts, respectively.

The band had their next major success with their seventh studio album, Californication, which was released on June 8, 1999. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Kiwi album chart and remains their most recognizable album to date.

Red Hot Chili Peppers achieved their last major album success with their ninth studio album, Stadium Arcadium, which was released on May 9, 2006. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on all major album charts.