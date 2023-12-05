Mon Laferte U.S. & Latin America Autopoiética Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, locations, & all we know so far 

On December 4, 2023, Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte took to Instagram to announce her upcoming Autopoiética Tour 2024. The tour, which is in support of her recent album, Autopoiética, is scheduled to be held across Central America, South America, and North America.
As per the announcement, the tour will feature performances in cities such as Lima, Montevideo, Santiago, Mexico, and New York City. Presale and ticket information will be released at a future date. Interested patrons must register through the singer's official website to receive prompt updates on presale and general ticket releases.
All the dates for Mon Laferte's US & Latin America Autopoiética Tour 2024
Mon Laferte released her latest studio album, Autopoiética, on November 10, 2023. The album has propelled the singer into one of the top-streamed artists on Spotify, with a total stream count of over 543 million on November 29, 2023.
Now, the singer is set to bring her new music to live audiences across Latin America and the US in 2024. The full list of dates and venues for the Mon Laferte US & Latin America Autopoiética Tour 2024 is given below:
- February 29, 2024 – Puebla, Mexico
- March 3, 2024 – Toluca, Mexico
- March 6, 2024 – Queretaro, Mexico
- March 8, 2024 – Monterrey, Mexico
- March 10, 2024 – Tijuana, Mexico
- March 15, 2024 – Merida, Mexico
- March 20, 2024 – Guadalajara, Mexico
- March 25, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico
- April 2, 2024 – Montevideo, Uruguay
- April 4, 2024 – Buenos Aires, Argentina
- April 8, 2024 – Antofagasta, Chile
- April 10, 2024 – Santiago, Chile
- April 12, 2024 – Concepcion, Chile
- April 13, 2024 – Vina Del Mar, Chile
- April 16, 2024 – Lima, Peru
- April 18, 2024 – Quito, Ecuador
- April 20, 2024 – Bogota, Columbia
- April 23, 2024 – San Jose, Costa Rica
- April 25, 2024 – Tegucigalpa, Honduras
- April 27, 2024 – Guatemala City, Guatemala
- May 3, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois
- May 5, 2024 – New York City, New York
- May 9, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia
- May 11, 2024 – Miami, Florida
- May 12, 2024 – Lake Bueno Vista, Florida
- May 15, 2024 – Houston, Texas
- May 16, 2024 – Austin, Texas
- May 17, 2024 – Hidalgo, Texas
- May 19, 2024 – Irving, Texas
- May 22, 2024 – El Paso, Texas
- May 24, 2024 – Inglewood, California
- May 25, 2024 – San Francisco, California
- May 26, 2024 – San Diego, California
- May 28, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona
- May 30, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State
- June 2, 2024 – Napa Valley, California
More on Mon Laferte's music career
Mon Laferte had her chart breakthrough with her debut studio album, La Chica de Rojo, released under the name Monserrat Bustamante, on July 12, 2003. The platinum-certified album was a chart-topper in Chile's sales charts for a month.
The singer had her next major album success with her fourth studio album, Mon Laferte Vol.1, which was released on January 31, 2015. The multi-platinum certified album also peaked as a chart-topper on the Chilean album chart.
La Trenza, the singer's fifth studio album, was released on April 28, 2017. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Chilean and Mexican album charts and remains her most successful album to date.
The singer's last major album success was with her sixth studio album, Norma, which was released on November 9, 2018. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 2 on the Mexican album chart.