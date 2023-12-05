Mon Laferte U.S. & Latin America Autopoiética Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, locations, & all we know so far 

On December 4, 2023, Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte took to Instagram to announce her upcoming Autopoiética Tour 2024. The tour, which is in support of her recent album, Autopoiética, is scheduled to be held across Central America, South America, and North America.

As per the announcement, the tour will feature performances in cities such as Lima, Montevideo, Santiago, Mexico, and New York City. Presale and ticket information will be released at a future date. Interested patrons must register through the singer's official website to receive prompt updates on presale and general ticket releases.

All the dates for Mon Laferte's US & Latin America Autopoiética Tour 2024

Mon Laferte released her latest studio album, Autopoiética, on November 10, 2023. The album has propelled the singer into one of the top-streamed artists on Spotify, with a total stream count of over 543 million on November 29, 2023.

Now, the singer is set to bring her new music to live audiences across Latin America and the US in 2024. The full list of dates and venues for the Mon Laferte US & Latin America Autopoiética Tour 2024 is given below:

February 29, 2024 – Puebla, Mexico

March 3, 2024 – Toluca, Mexico

March 6, 2024 – Queretaro, Mexico

March 8, 2024 – Monterrey, Mexico

March 10, 2024 – Tijuana, Mexico

March 15, 2024 – Merida, Mexico

March 20, 2024 – Guadalajara, Mexico

March 25, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico

April 2, 2024 – Montevideo, Uruguay

April 4, 2024 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

April 8, 2024 – Antofagasta, Chile

April 10, 2024 – Santiago, Chile

April 12, 2024 – Concepcion, Chile

April 13, 2024 – Vina Del Mar, Chile

April 16, 2024 – Lima, Peru

April 18, 2024 – Quito, Ecuador

April 20, 2024 – Bogota, Columbia

April 23, 2024 – San Jose, Costa Rica

April 25, 2024 – Tegucigalpa, Honduras

April 27, 2024 – Guatemala City, Guatemala

May 3, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois

May 5, 2024 – New York City, New York

May 9, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia

May 11, 2024 – Miami, Florida

May 12, 2024 – Lake Bueno Vista, Florida

May 15, 2024 – Houston, Texas

May 16, 2024 – Austin, Texas

May 17, 2024 – Hidalgo, Texas

May 19, 2024 – Irving, Texas

May 22, 2024 – El Paso, Texas

May 24, 2024 – Inglewood, California

May 25, 2024 – San Francisco, California

May 26, 2024 – San Diego, California

May 28, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona

May 30, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State

June 2, 2024 – Napa Valley, California

More on Mon Laferte's music career

Mon Laferte had her chart breakthrough with her debut studio album, La Chica de Rojo, released under the name Monserrat Bustamante, on July 12, 2003. The platinum-certified album was a chart-topper in Chile's sales charts for a month.

The singer had her next major album success with her fourth studio album, Mon Laferte Vol.1, which was released on January 31, 2015. The multi-platinum certified album also peaked as a chart-topper on the Chilean album chart.

La Trenza, the singer's fifth studio album, was released on April 28, 2017. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Chilean and Mexican album charts and remains her most successful album to date.

The singer's last major album success was with her sixth studio album, Norma, which was released on November 9, 2018. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 2 on the Mexican album chart.