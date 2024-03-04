SZA at 2024 BST festival in London's Hyde Park: Presale, tickets, date, & all you need to know

SZA is set to perform at the BST festival in London's Hyde Park on June 29, 2024. The singer will be one of the headliners at the festival this year, which is also set to feature other performers such as Stevie Nicks, Kings of Leon, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams, and others.

BST Hyde Park announced the news via its official Instagram account on March 4, 2024, and said:

"We’re excited to announce that the new force in contemporary R&B, multi-award-winning @sza, is your next American Express presents BST Hyde Park headliner."

The presale for the event starts on March 4, 2024, at 10 am GMT and can be accessed exclusively by American Express cardholders with a valid Express card. A BST Hyde Park presale will be available from March 6, 2024, at 10 am GMT. AEG Presents newsletter subscribers can access this presale by registering on the official BST Hyde Park website.

General tickets will be available from March 8, 2024, at 10 am GMT. Tickets can be purchased via the festival's official website and prices have not been announced as of this writing.

SZA to perform at 2024 BST festival in London's Hyde Park

SZA's upcoming performance at BST Hyde Park will mark her second appearance at the festival. She took the stage for the first time at the event nine years ago in 2015. As per the Evening Standard, she spoke about her upcoming performance and stated:

"My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!"

Her last major performance in the UK was in 2023 at London's O2 Arena, where she took the stage as part of her SOS tour, which is still ongoing.

The singer is set to begin the Australia and New Zealand leg of her tour and the dates and venues for this leg are given below:

April 15, 2024 - Auckland, New Zealand, at Spark Arena

April 16, 2024 - Auckland, New Zealand, at Spark Arena

April 19, 2024 - Brisbane, Australia, at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

April 20, 2024 - Brisbane, Australia, at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

April 23, 2024 - Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena

April 24, 2024 - Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena

April 26, 2024 - Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena

April 29, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia, at Rod Laver Arena

April 30, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia, at Rod Laver Arena

Aside from her upcoming BST Hyde Park performance, the singer is also set to perform in a number of festivals this year. She will perform at Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, and Lollapalooza Brazil, and will also take the stage at Festival Estereo Picnic 2024 in Bogota in the last week of March.

After her tour, the singer will perform at the Primavera Sound 2024 in Spain, and will then head to the Governor's Ball Music Festival in the US. She will also take the stage at the Osheaga Festival on August 4, 2024, at the Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec.

SZA previously performed at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024.