How much are tickets for Primavera Sound 2024 Barcelona? Presale, dates, lineup, and all you need to know 

Primavera Sound 2024 Barcelona is set to return to the Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona, Spain for its eighteenth edition from May 29, 2024, to June 2, 2024. The festival's return in 2024 marks its third edition since its relaunch in 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Primavera Sound 2024, which will feature performances by artists such as Lana Del Rey, SZA, Beth Gibbons, Deftones, and Kim Petras, among many others, left fans excited about the event with their announcement on Instagram on November 21, 2023.

Presale for Primavera Sound 2024 Barcelona will be available from November 23, 2023, at 11:00 am CET. However, registration for tickets will be available till 23:59 pm CET on November 22, 2023. General tickets can be purchased from November 24, 2023, at 11:00 am CET.

First Release tickets for the festival will be priced at €265, while Second Release tickets will be available for €295. Third Release tickets, on the other hand, will be sold at €325. VIP First Release tickets will be priced at €495 while VIP Second Release tickets will be priced at €545.

It is important to note that apart from the cost of the tickets, individuals will also have to pay a processing fee.

Primavera Sound 2024 Barcelona lineup

Primavera Sound 2024 Barcelona is set to feature a star-studded lineup with over 40 artists. The headliners include Lana Del Rey, Pulp, SZA, and more.

Lana Del Rey is best known for her second studio album, Born to Die, which was released on January 27, 2012. Pulp rose to prominence with their fifth studio album, Different Class, which was released on October 30, 1995. SZA on the other hand is popular for her second studio album, SOS, which launched on December 9, 2022.

The full lineup for Primavera Sound 2024 Barcelona is given below in alphabetical order:

070 Shake

A. G. Cook

Aiko el Grupo

AMAARAE

American Football

Amyl and the Sniffers

Ángeles, Víctor, Gloria & Javier

ANOTR

Arab Strap

Arca

Aya

BADBADNOTGOOD

Balming Tiger

Barry Can't Swim

Beth Gibbons

Bikini Kill

billy woods

Blonde Redhead

Brutus

Channel One

Charlemagne Palestine

Charli XCX

Chelsea Wolfe

Chloé Caillet

Clipse

Cómo Vivir en el Campo

Crumb

Daniela Lalita

Deftones

Depresión Sonora

Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba

Dillom

Disclosure

DJ Fart in the Club

DJ Haram

DJ Playero

Dogstar

Dorian Electra

Duster

Eartheater

El Mató a un Policía Motorizado

Ethel Cain

Faye Webster

Ferran Palau

FKA twigs

F.R.A.C

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib: Piñata 10 year anniversary

Gel

Guillem Gisbert

Hannah Diamond

Herrensauna: CEM B2B MCMLXXXV b2b Salome b2b SPFDJ

HiTech

Hofe

HTRK

Ikonika

Isa Rojas

Jai Paul

Jessica Pratt

Joanna Sternberg

julia amor

Julie Byrne

Justice

Kim Petras

KODE9

La Zowi

LAMBCHOP

Lamin Fofana

Lana Del Rey

Lanark Artefax

Lankum

Liberato

L'Impératrice

Lisabö

Lisasinson

Lolahol

Mandy, Indiana

Mannequin Pussy

Maria Hein

Maria Jaume

Merina Gris

Mica Levi DJ set

Militarie Gun

Milo j

Mitski

MJ Nebreda

Mochakk

Model/Actriz

Monolake

Mount Kimbie

Mujeres

Mushkaa

Nala Sinephro

Nazar

Nieve Ella

Obongjayar

Ojoo DJ set

Omar Apollo

Peggy Gou

Pelada

Phew

Phoenix

PJ Harvey

Pole Position

Pulp

Ratboys

Rels B

Renaldo & Clara

Rita Vian

Roc Marciano

Roísín Murphy

Romy

Roosevelt

Royel Otis

Sandwell District

Scowl

Sega Bodega

Shabaka

Shellac

Silica Gel

Slow Pulp

Sofia Kourtesis

Sophia Chablau e Uma Enorme Perda de Tempo

Space Afrika & Rainy Miller

Stella Maris

SZA

Teki Latex

Tercer Sol

The Armed

The Blessed Madonna

The Last Dinner Party

The Lemon Twigs

The National

Tim Reaper

Tirzah

TraTraTrax: Verraco b2b Bitter Babe b2b Nick Leon

Tropical Fuck Storm

Troye Sivan

VAMPIRE WEEKEND

Viuda

Voxtrot

Water From Your Eyes

Wiegedood

William Basinski perf. Disintegration Loops

Wolf Eyes

Woody92

Xexa

Yeule

Yo La Tengo

YOVNGCHIMI

The Primavera Sound festival has been held since 2005 in Barcelona and was founded by Pablo Soler. The festival was initially a platform for indie music artists but has evolved to include other genres and musicians.