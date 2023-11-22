How much are tickets for Primavera Sound 2024 Barcelona? Presale, dates, lineup, and all you need to know 

Primavera Sound 2024 Barcelona is set to return to the Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona, Spain for its eighteenth edition from May 29, 2024, to June 2, 2024. The festival's return in 2024 marks its third edition since its relaunch in 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Primavera Sound 2024, which will feature performances by artists such as Lana Del Rey, SZA, Beth Gibbons, Deftones, and Kim Petras, among many others, left fans excited about the event with their announcement on Instagram on November 21, 2023.
Presale for Primavera Sound 2024 Barcelona will be available from November 23, 2023, at 11:00 am CET. However, registration for tickets will be available till 23:59 pm CET on November 22, 2023. General tickets can be purchased from November 24, 2023, at 11:00 am CET.
First Release tickets for the festival will be priced at €265, while Second Release tickets will be available for €295. Third Release tickets, on the other hand, will be sold at €325. VIP First Release tickets will be priced at €495 while VIP Second Release tickets will be priced at €545.
It is important to note that apart from the cost of the tickets, individuals will also have to pay a processing fee.
Primavera Sound 2024 Barcelona lineup
Primavera Sound 2024 Barcelona is set to feature a star-studded lineup with over 40 artists. The headliners include Lana Del Rey, Pulp, SZA, and more.
Lana Del Rey is best known for her second studio album, Born to Die, which was released on January 27, 2012. Pulp rose to prominence with their fifth studio album, Different Class, which was released on October 30, 1995. SZA on the other hand is popular for her second studio album, SOS, which launched on December 9, 2022.
The full lineup for Primavera Sound 2024 Barcelona is given below in alphabetical order:
- 070 Shake
- A. G. Cook
- Aiko el Grupo
- AMAARAE
- American Football
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Ángeles, Víctor, Gloria & Javier
- ANOTR
- Arab Strap
- Arca
- Aya
- BADBADNOTGOOD
- Balming Tiger
- Barry Can't Swim
- Beth Gibbons
- Bikini Kill
- billy woods
- Blonde Redhead
- Brutus
- Channel One
- Charlemagne Palestine
- Charli XCX
- Chelsea Wolfe
- Chloé Caillet
- Clipse
- Cómo Vivir en el Campo
- Crumb
- Daniela Lalita
- Deftones
- Depresión Sonora
- Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba
- Dillom
- Disclosure
- DJ Fart in the Club
- DJ Haram
- DJ Playero
- Dogstar
- Dorian Electra
- Duster
- Eartheater
- El Mató a un Policía Motorizado
- Ethel Cain
- Faye Webster
- Ferran Palau
- FKA twigs
- F.R.A.C
- Freddie Gibbs & Madlib: Piñata 10 year anniversary
- Gel
- Guillem Gisbert
- Hannah Diamond
- Herrensauna: CEM B2B MCMLXXXV b2b Salome b2b SPFDJ
- HiTech
- Hofe
- HTRK
- Ikonika
- Isa Rojas
- Jai Paul
- Jessica Pratt
- Joanna Sternberg
- julia amor
- Julie Byrne
- Justice
- Kim Petras
- KODE9
- La Zowi
- LAMBCHOP
- Lamin Fofana
- Lana Del Rey
- Lanark Artefax
- Lankum
- Liberato
- L'Impératrice
- Lisabö
- Lisasinson
- Lolahol
- Mandy, Indiana
- Mannequin Pussy
- Maria Hein
- Maria Jaume
- Merina Gris
- Mica Levi DJ set
- Militarie Gun
- Milo j
- Mitski
- MJ Nebreda
- Mochakk
- Model/Actriz
- Monolake
- Mount Kimbie
- Mujeres
- Mushkaa
- Nala Sinephro
- Nazar
- Nieve Ella
- Obongjayar
- Ojoo DJ set
- Omar Apollo
- Peggy Gou
- Pelada
- Phew
- Phoenix
- PJ Harvey
- Pole Position
- Pulp
- Ratboys
- Rels B
- Renaldo & Clara
- Rita Vian
- Roc Marciano
- Roísín Murphy
- Romy
- Roosevelt
- Royel Otis
- Sandwell District
- Scowl
- Sega Bodega
- Shabaka
- Shellac
- Silica Gel
- Slow Pulp
- Sofia Kourtesis
- Sophia Chablau e Uma Enorme Perda de Tempo
- Space Afrika & Rainy Miller
- Stella Maris
- SZA
- Teki Latex
- Tercer Sol
- The Armed
- The Blessed Madonna
- The Last Dinner Party
- The Lemon Twigs
- The National
- Tim Reaper
- Tirzah
- TraTraTrax: Verraco b2b Bitter Babe b2b Nick Leon
- Tropical Fuck Storm
- Troye Sivan
- VAMPIRE WEEKEND
- Viuda
- Voxtrot
- Water From Your Eyes
- Wiegedood
- William Basinski perf. Disintegration Loops
- Wolf Eyes
- Woody92
- Xexa
- Yeule
- Yo La Tengo
- YOVNGCHIMI
The Primavera Sound festival has been held since 2005 in Barcelona and was founded by Pablo Soler. The festival was initially a platform for indie music artists but has evolved to include other genres and musicians.