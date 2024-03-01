Stevie Nicks' 2024 London BST Hyde Park headline show: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Stevie Nicks' 2024 London BST Hyde Park headline show is scheduled at Hyde Park in London, UK, on July 12, 2024. The singer joins a festival lineup that already includes Shania Twain, Kings of Leon, Kylie Minogue, Stray Kids, Robbie Williams and Andrea Bocelli.

The upcoming concert will feature performances by supporting acts to be announced later. The concert was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of Stevie Nicks on February 29, 2024:

Presale for the concert will be available from March 1, 2024, at 10:00 am GMT and exclusive to American Express cardholders. A BST Hyde Park presale will be available from March 4, 2024, at 10:00 am GMT. Said presale can accessed by signing up at the official BST Hyde Park website alongside an AEG Presents newsletter subscription.

General tickets will be available starting March 6, 2024, at 10:00 am GMT. Ticket prices have yet to be announced as of the time of writing this article. Tickets can be purchased at the official BST Hyde Park website and Ticketmaster.

Stevie Nicks' 2024 London BST Hyde Park headline show dates and venues

Stevie Nicks is set to perform at the BST Hyde Park festival as part of her larger 2024, which is set to include a couple of co-headlining shows with Billy Joel on his tour and her own North America tour.

Speaking about her upcoming BST Hyde Park concert on July 12, 2024, which is set to be her first performance at the event since 2017, the singer stated:

"Anything that draws me back to London — and therefore to England — fills my heart with joy. And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true."

The dates and venues for the other Stevie Nicks 2024 tour dates are given below:

February 10, 2024 — Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Mark G Etess Arena

February 14, 2024 — Belmont Park, New York, at UBS Arena

February 21, 2024 — Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

February 24, 2024 — Hollywood, Florida, at Hard, Rock Live

February 28, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center

March 3, 2024 — Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center

March 6, 2024 — North Little Rock, Arkansas, at Simmons Bank Arena

March 9, 2024 — Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

May 7, 2024 — St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

May 10, 2024 — Thackerville, OK, at WinStar World Casino and Resor

May 14, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

May 18, 2024 — San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center

May 21, 2024 — Highland, California, at Yaamava Resort and Casino

May 27, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

May 30, 2024 — Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

June 4, 2024 — Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 9, 2024 — Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun

June 12, 2024 — Albany, New York, at MVP Arena

June 15, 2024 — Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium

June 18, 2024 — Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena

Aside from her upcoming BTS Hyde Park performance and her tour, Stevie Nicks is set to perform in festivals such as BottleRock Napa Valley and Lovin' Life Music Fest, which will also feature Maggie Rogers.