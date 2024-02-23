Maggie Rogers Don’t Forget Me 2024 U.S. Tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Maggie Rogers' "Don’t Forget Me" 2024 U.S. Tour is scheduled to be held from May 4, 2024, to June 22, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name, which will be released on April 12, 2024.

Maggie Rogers announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Milwaukee, Rogers, San Diego, Cincinnati, and more, via a post on her official Instagram account on February 22, 2024.

The artist presale starts on February 27, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time and can be accessed by signing up at the official website of the singer. At the same time, there will be a Spotify presale, which can be accessed by following the singer on her Spotify page.

A Live Nation presale starts on February 28, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time. The presale code for accessing said presale is ENERGY for website users and COVERT for mobile app users. Simultaneously, Ticketmaster presales and several venue presales will also be available and can be accessed via the respective websites of the presale provider.

General tickets will be available on March 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the singer or via Ticketmaster.

Maggie Rogers Don’t Forget Me 2024 U.S. Tour: Dates and venues

Maggie Rogers is set to release her third studio album, Don’t Forget Me, on April 12, 2024. Speaking about the album in a post on her official newsletter, the singer stated:

"This album was written over five days, two songs a day - three days in December 2022, two in January 2023. It was written in chronological order. Some of the stories on this album are mine. And for the first time really, some are not. The moment that are mine feel like memories - glimpses from college, details from when I was 18, 22, 28(I'm 29 now)."

Maggie Rogers will embark on the newly announced U.S. tour to support said album, with supporting artist The Japanese House in tow. The Japanese House is a UK-based indie singer best known for her second studio album, In the End It Always Does, which peaked at number 29 on the UK album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Maggie Rogers Don’t Forget Me 2024 U.S. Tour is given below:

May 4, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Lovin’ Life Festival

May 23, 2024 – San Diego, California at Gallagher Square at Petco Park

May 24, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

May 27, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 31, 2024 – Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 1, 2024 – The Woodlands, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 3, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas at The Walmart AMP

June 5, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 7, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

June 8, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at BMO Pavilion

June 9, 2024 – Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

June 11, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 14, 2024 – Manchester, Tennessee at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 16, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 19, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 20, 2024 – Charleston, South Carolina at Credit One Stadium

June 22, 2024 – Miami, Florida at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

The dates and venues for the Maggie Rogers & Coldplay Europe tour in 2024 are also given below:

August 15, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiastadion

August 17, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiastadion

August 18, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiastadion

August 21, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 22, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 24, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 25, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park

August 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park

September 1, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park

September 2, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park

Maggie Rogers will perform at the Tibetan House 2024 concert alongside performers such as Laurie Anderson and the Phillip Glass ensemble. She will also perform at the Bonnaroo Festival as well as the Lovin’ Life Festival as part of her U.S. tour.