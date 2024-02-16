Lil Tjay's 2024 UK and Ireland tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Lil Tjay's 2024 UK and Ireland tour is scheduled to be held from April 24, 2024, to April 27, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Ireland. The tour is the latest leg in the more extensive 2024 tour, "The Good Life tour," and supports the singer's 2023 album 222.

The new tour, which will feature performances in the cities of Dublin, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Cardiff, and Leeds, was announced via a post on the official tour presenter, AEG Presents UK's X page on February 13, 2024:

The tour's presale is ongoing and can be accessed via individual venue websites or Three UK memberships. General tickets will be available starting February 16, 2024, at 10:00 am BST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the time of writing about this festival. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster or other ticket vendors.

Lil Tjay's 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates and venues

Lil Tjay released his latest studio album, 222, on July 14, 2023. The comeback album by the rapper peaked at number 24 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 26 on the UK album chart.

Speaking about the album, the rapper elaborated on its title in an exclusive interview with Complex magazine on July 20, 1983, stating,

"The helicopter came and picked me up and brought me to the hospital at 2:22, and my first album was True 2 Myself. My second was Destined 2 Win. I always knew I wanted to make my third one with a 22. I just didn't know what I wanted it to be. I'm 22 right now. I feel like it was meant to be."

After the album's release, the singer embarked on a world tour in 2023 titled Beat the Odds, which saw him perform across North America, Australia, and New Zealand throughout the latter half of the year.

In 2024, the singer announced his The Good Life Canada and US tour, which is scheduled for April. This will be followed by the newly announced UK & Ireland tour.

The complete list of dates and venues for the Lil Tjay 2024 UK and Ireland tour is given below:

April 24, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

April 25, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne at O2 City Hall

April 26, 2024 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

April 27, 2024 - Cardiff, Wales (UK) at Utilitia Arena

The dates and venues for the other Lil Tjay tour are also given below:

April 4, 2024 – St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador – Mary Brown’s Centre

April 6, 2024 – Moncton, New Brunswick, at Avenir Centre

April 9, 2024 – Hamilton, Ontario, at First Ontario Centre

April 10, 2024 – Kingston, Ontario, at Leon’s Centre

April 12, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre

April 14, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

April 17, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta, at Big Four Roadhouse

May 5, 2024 – Assago, Italy at Forum

The tour is being presented by AEG Presents UK, a subsidiary of Anschutz Entertainment Group, considered the second-largest entertainment group in the world after Live Nation.

Aside from his 2023 album, Lil Tjay has also released two new singles. I Should've Known is a collaborative single with Kyle Richh, while Told Ya is a solo single. Both nonalbum singles have so far failed to chart.

