Lil Tjay 2024 Good Life Tour Across Canada: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Lil Tjay's 2024 Good Life Tour Across Canada is scheduled to be held across Canada from April 4, 2024, to April 17, 2024. The tour will feature supporting performances by Kalan.frfr and Dina Ayada and will be the singer's first major tour of the year.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in the cities of Moncton, Hamilton, Kingston, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Calgary, via an announcement on his official website, which was later amplified by social posts by the official live entertainment partner of the tour, Live Nation.

Live Nation for the tour will be available from January 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. AST local time and can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT. There will also be artist and venue pre-sales, which can be accessed at the same time.

General tickets will be available from January 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. AST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or the singer's official website.

Lil Tjay 2024 Good Life Tour Across Canada dates and venues

Lil Tjay is bringing his music to Canada in what will be his first major tour of 2024 and alongside him will be two special guests, Kalan.frfr and Dina Ayada respectively.

Kalan.frfr is an up-and-coming Los Angeles rapper who is best known for his autobiographic project Hurt as well as his debut studio album, TwoFr 2, which was released on March 12, 2021.

The full list of dates and venues for the Lil Tjay 2024 Good Life Tour Across Canada is given below:

April 4, 2024 – St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador – Mary Brown’s Centre

April 6, 2024 – Moncton, New Brunswick, at Avenir Centre

April 9, 2024 – Hamilton, Ontario, at First Ontario Centre

April 10, 2024 – Kingston, Ontario, at Leon’s Centre

April 12, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre

April 14, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

April 17, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta, at Big Four Roadhouse

More about Lil Tjay and his music career

Tione Jayden Merritt, better known as Lil Tjay, was born on April 30, 2001, and had a troubled childhood, which eventually led to his imprisonment in a youth detention center at the age of 15 for robbery. During his time in said detention center, the singer began working on his first songs, which he released on SoundCloud, gaining critical acclaim in the street music scene.

After his release, the singer focused on his musical talents, winning the NYC All Ages Edition of Coast 2 Coast LIVE in 2018. This win led to his eventual signing up with Columbia Records in the same year.

The singer released his debut EP, F.N, on August 9, 2019. The silver-certified EP peaked at number 35 on the Canadian album chart and at number 80 on the UK album chart, respectively.

True 2 Myself, Lil Tjay's debut studio album, was released on October 11, 2019. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart and at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album remains his most successful record project to date.

The singer released his second studio album, Destined 2 Win, on April 2, 2021. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart and at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The last studio album by Lil Tjay to date is his third album, 222, which was released on July 14, 2023. The album peaked at number 15 on the Canadian album chart.

