Eric Cantona 2024 UK and Ireland tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Eric Cantona's 2024 UK and Ireland tour is scheduled to be held from April 10 to April 24, 2024, in venues across mainland UK, Scotland, and Ireland. The tour will be the singer's second tour as a musician, having played across the UK and France previously in late 2023.

The new tour, titled Eric Cantona Sings, was announced via a post on the singer's official website and later amplified by the venue's social media posts. The tour is set to include performances in cities such as Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds, and Wolverhampton.

The pre-sale for the tour will be available from January 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. The pre-sale can be accessed by registering at individual venue sites or via Live Nation's official presale registration.

General tickets will be available from January 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the singer or via ticket vendors such as Live Nation or AXS.

Eric Cantona 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates

Eric Cantona started his career as a musician last year with the release of his debut EP, I'll Make My Own Heaven, on October 20, 2023, via Universal Records. The EP has, since its release, garnered praise from critics and well over two hundred thousand views on YouTube.

The singer embarked on his first tour across the UK and France after the release of his EP, starting with a series of shows at the Stoller Hall in Manchester, UK, in late October and ending with a show at the Théâtre de l'Atelier in Paris, France, on November 16, 2023.

Now the singer is once again bringing his music to audiences across the UK as well as branching out to play his first shows in Ireland. The full list of dates and venues for the Eric Cantona 2024 UK and Ireland tour is given below:

April 10, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland, at Liberty Hall

April 12, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland, at Glasgow O2 Academy

April 13, 2024 - Aberdeen, Scotland, at Music Hall

April 14, 2024 - Newcastle, UK, at O2 City Hall

April 16, 2024 - Leeds, UK at Leeds, O2 Academy

April 17, 2024 - London, UK, at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

April 18, 2024 - Wolverhampton, UK, at Wulfrun Hall

April 20, 2024 - Manchester, UK, at Palace Theatre

More on Eric Cantona and his career

Eric Cantona was born on May 24, 1966, to a French psychiatric nurse and artist father and a Spanish dressmaker mother. The singer and former professional soccer player was introduced to Italian opera by his father before he eventually discovered rock music as a teen.

The singer elaborated on his musical influences in an exclusive interview with The Guardian on June 2, 2023, stating:

"I listened to a lot of S**Pistols, the Clash, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin, Jim Morrison and the Doors. It was a shock for me. The lyrics, the energy, the live performances. When I met them(spiritually) my life changed completely.The last ones who really inspired me were Nick Cave, Leonard Cohen and Daniel Johnston."

Cantona embarked on his professional football career in his late teens, playing till he was 30 and winning a total of five Premier League seasons with Manchester United as well as the 1994 FA Cup.

After retiring from his career as a player, he embarked on a film career, playing roles in films such as the 1998 film Elizabeth as well as the 2003 film The Overeater. Cantona also starred in the 2008 film French Film, which was directed by Jackie Oudney.