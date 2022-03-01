How much is Neil Diamond worth? Singer's fortune explored as he sells song catalog, master recordings to Universal Music

Joining the ranks of Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, and John Legend, singer-songwriter Neil Diamond recently sold his song catalog. On Monday, February 28, Universal Music Group announced that the group had acquired the entire music catalog as well as the publishing rights of Diamond's songs.

This deal includes songs, masters, and music videos, an unreleased album, and around 110 unreleased tracks. Furthermore, according to Variety, the contract will also include any future songs that the artist may record.

As per the press release from UMG, Diamond stated,

"After nearly a decade in business with UMG, I am thankful for the trust and respect that we have built together and I feel confident in the knowledge that…the global team at UMG, will continue to represent my catalogue, and future releases with the same passion and integrity that have always fueled my career."

Neil Diamond's net worth explored

According to data pooled from multiple publications, Neil Diamond is worth around $175 to 300 million. With over 130 million global sales records, Diamond's massive fortune is credited to his career as a Grammy-winning artist. The singer has reportedly sold 49.5 million albums in the USA.

The 81-year-old singer-songwriter has 53 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 list with over 13 songs reaching the top ten positions on the list. At the same time, the list has three of his songs which peaked at the number one position. These tracks include You Don't Bring Me Flowers, Cracklin' Rosie, and Song Sung Blue.

In 2019, Billboard also had Diamond at the 25th position in their list for "Greatest Artists of All Time." Throughout his career spanning over 60-years, 20 albums belonging to his musical catalog have been certified Platinum hits by the RIAA.

Diamond's albums like the 1980's The Jazz Singer have been certified Platinum by RIAA an extremely impressive five times. Meanwhile, his compilation albums like 12 Greatest Hits Vol. II and The Greatest Hits: 1966–1992 was certified Platinum by the US RIAA thrice.

Apart from his extensive musical career, Neil Diamond has garnered seven acting credits. He has also been involved in the music department of eight projects. In terms of real estate, the singing legend owns Malibu's Blue Whale Estates, which he reportedly bought in 2017 for a massive $7.35 million.

While the amount of his recent deal with UMG has not yet been disclosed publicly, Diamond is expected to amass further fortunes from the sale. At the age of 81, Diamond has Parkinson's disease, which may lead to his fortune being given to the next of kin after the icon's demise.

Edited by Saman