What is Ronnie Tutt's net worth? Elvis Presley's drummer's net worth explored as he passes away at 83

On Saturday, October 16, Elvis Presley's drummer Ronnie Tutt passed away at the age of 83. Tutt was best recognized for playing percussion for The King as a part of the TCB (Taking Care of Business) band. Ronnie was with Elvis from his Las Vegas opening in 1969 till the rock and roll singer's death in 1977.

Elvis Presley's Memphis home turned museum, Graceland, shared the news of Ronnie Tutt's passing on Saturday:

"Ronnie was an amazing ambassador to Elvis' legacy – sharing his memories of working with Elvis with fans…"

The post further read:

"Our hearts go out to Donna [Ronnie Tutt's wife], his family, his fellow TCB Band members – and to his fans around the world. He will be deeply missed by all of us."

According to Tutt's widow Donna's statement to TMZ:

"Ronnie had a longtime heart condition and there was nothing more doctors could do."

She also said:

"He couldn't play another drum lick."

How much was Ronnie Tutt worth?

According to multiple sources, the late 83-year old drummer had an estimated net worth of around $1 million to $5 million. Most of his fortune was earned during his time as a stickman for the TCB band, where he played in several Las Vegas shows for over eight years.

Ronnie Tutt also played drums in multiple Billy Joel albums, including 1973's Piano Man and 1974's Streetlife Serenade. In 1974, the Texas native also recorded and toured with the Jerry Garcia Band as well as rock band Legion of Mary (which was formed by Jerry Garcia and Merl Saunders). Tutt is known to have worked with Garcia for four years (from 1974 to 1978).

After Elvis died in 1977, singer-songwriter Neil Diamond offered Ronnie Tutt to join him as his associate instrument artist for concerts and recording sessions.

TCBCast @TCBCast We just heard the news that Ronnie Tutt passed away today (10/16/21) at age 83. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all those who were influenced and whose lives were enriched by his amazing talents.

Thank you for the music, Ron. We just heard the news that Ronnie Tutt passed away today (10/16/21) at age 83. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all those who were influenced and whose lives were enriched by his amazing talents.

Thank you for the music, Ron. https://t.co/Bo0kLC7NUW

Regarding his stint with both Elvis Presley and Jerry Garcia, Tutt told Rolling Stone in 2017 that:

"I'd always laugh because one night I'd be in Vegas playing with rhinestone two-piece outfits and the next night I'd be out with Garcia with the tie-dye and a pair of jeans. Socially speaking it was really different."

In the same interview, Ronnie Tutt also spoke about his long career. He said:

Also Read

"I just remember laughing a lot and having a good time musically, so I have nothing but good memories."

Ronnie Tutt has had an extensive career graph as a drummer for over 60 years.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee