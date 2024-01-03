Did Andrea Bocelli perform on The Bold and the Beautiful? Explained

The famous opera singer Andrea Bocelli performed in The Bold and the Beautiful episode aired on June 26, 2023. The episode focused on the romantic moments between Brooke and Ridge. Brooke arranged for a surprise for Ridge by having Andrea sing his most famous song A Te. Andrea’s wife Veronica and daughter Virginia also featured in the special episode.

In April and May, the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful arrived in Rome leaving fans excited in anticipation about some thrill in the plot. Sure enough, the plot veered towards Brooke and Ridge’s closeness in the backdrop of the Eternal City. Other characters also filmed some scenes in the charming locales of Italy. However, the highlight of the episodes was the guest appearance and performance of Bocelli.

When did Andrea Bocelli appear on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Andrea Bocelli performed in the show (Image via CBS)

Adding charm and a touch of class to The Bold and the Beautiful, Andrea Bocelli appeared in the episode that aired on June 26, 2023. He performed his most popular song A Te in the special scene where Brook surprises Ridge by arranging to have Andrea come and sing.

As per the storyline, Andrea’s wife Veronica is Brooke’s friend and Brooke takes help from Veronica to organize the surprise recital. Both Veronica and Andrea’s daughter, Virginia Bocelli, were also part of the episode. However, Bocelli’s performance was filmed inside a set and not in locations in Italy and Rome.

As for the rest of the cast besides Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye, Matthew Atkinson’s Thomas, Scott Clifton’s Liam, Lawrence Saint-Victor’s Carter, Jacqueline MacInnes-Wood’s Steffy and Annika Noelle’s Hope filmed parts of the show in Italy and Rome. These portions were aired between June 16 and 26, 2023 of The Bold and the Beautiful.

What is the age difference between Bocelli and his wife?

Bocelli's performance scene from the show (Image via CBS)

Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica Bocelli featured in an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful along with their daughter, Virginia Bocelli on June 26’s episode. Veronica is Andrea’s 25-year younger second wife whom he met in 2002. The couple dated for about a decade and had their daughter Virginia in 2012. Two years later, in 2014, they officially married.

The secret to their 22-year partnership is relying on each other as Veronica told People in a 2023 interview. When they met Veronica was about 18. However, she was hooked to the tenor from the first while he sang Occhi Di Fata, which translates as Fairy Eyes, to her.

They have an age gap of 25 years between them and Andrea justifies it by calling it similar to biblical marriages, claiming he is very religious. He also claimed that the age gap between spouses is a tradition in his family. Over their 22-year-long relationship, the couple often sings duets in live shows.

How many times did Bocelli marry?

Andrea Bocelli is a visually impaired opera star (Image via X@mistertruth news and Stephen [email protected])

As mentioned before, Veronica Bocelli is Andrea’s second wife. His first wife was Enrica Centazzi with whom he shares two sons, Matteo and Amos. Amos, the elder child, was born in 1995, while Matteo was born in 1997. Andrea was fresh off his divorce with Enrica when he met Veronica.

He married Veronica after twelve years of dating. By then the duo had a daughter, Virginia, who is Andrea’s third child. The visually impaired singer has earned over $100 million over his long career. His appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful was an honor for the show’s characters.

Continue watching The Bold and the Beautiful on weekdays on CBS and Paramount+ at 12.30 pm.