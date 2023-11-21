The entire cast of The Bold and the Beautiful as of 2023

One of the longest-running shows, The Bold and the Beautiful, is airing its 2023-2024 season on CBS currently. Premiering in March 1987, the show aired its 9000th episode on April 18, 2023. It features high fashion haute couture and the business of the Forrester family in it. Every character seen in the serial over the years has some relationship with the business family.

The multiple Daytime Emmy Awards-winning show has an ensemble cast that has changed over the decades as the story progressed. While John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang remain the oldest members of the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful, new actors have joined the cast as some actors have exited the show. Currently, the show is airing its 37th season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the latest episodes.

Cast of The Bold and the Beautiful in the 37th season airing in 2023

The show has a huge star cast (Image via IMDb)

While some characters are staples in the serial, a long-running show like The Bold and the Beautiful will have actors coming and going. Sometimes, an actor returns after exiting for a brief time. On other occasions, a character grows up and returns in their adulthood, necessitating the entry of another actor.

Keeping some of these in mind, the tentative current cast of The Bold and the Beautiful is as mentioned below.

John McCook as Eric Forrester Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester Jacqueline McInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester Delon De Metz as Zende Forrester Joshua Hoffman as RJ Forrester Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan Annika Noelle as Hope Logan Heather Tom as Katie Logan Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer Don Diamont as Bill Spencer Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes Sean Kanan as Deacon Sharpe Kimberlin Brown as Sharon Carter Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton Diamond White as Paris Buckingham Aaron D Spears as Justin Barber Tanner Novlan as Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan Denise Richards as Shauna Fulton Lisa Yamada as Luna

An older picture of some of the cast members (Image via IMDb)

Some other actors who are regulars in the past and are occasionally seen in the show now are:

Texas Battle as Marcus Walton Brandon Beemer as Owen Knight Jack Wagner as Dominick Marone Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester Marone Mykel Shannon Jenkins as Detective Charlie Baker Lesley-Anne Down as Jacqueline Payne Marone Alley Mills as Pamela Douglas Kyle Lowder as Rick Forrester Patrick Duffy as Stephen Logan

The plot of The Bold and the Beautiful in the last 1 month

Thomas, Hope, Liam and Steffy are seen in various scenes of the show (Image via IMDb)

The latest twists in the plot have mostly revolved around Eric’s impending health scare. The last five weeks have seen many turns in the story. While Donna discovered Eric’s bloodstained handkerchief, Liam made a play to woo Steffy. Hope spoke to Deacon about Sheila and Luna took a stand with Li.

While Ridge had won the fashion challenge, he declared Eric the winner after learning about the latter's illness. On the other hand, Steffy confronted Sheila and punched her. Meanwhile, Li was unhappy about Poppy’s arrival in Los Angeles.

Eric Forrester and Brooke Logan are the constant characters in the show (Image via IMDb)

While Liam asked Steffy to leave Finn, Hope told Liam that she had moved on with Thomas. Ridge took it upon himself to inform Steffy and Thomas about Eric’s health.

The Bold and the Beautiful will continue to churn out engaging content on CBS every weekday.