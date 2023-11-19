The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from November 20 to 24

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are set to feature heaps of drama and surprising turns. The show commences with a heated confrontation between Bill and Sheila on Monday, setting the tone for an emotional week. Zende and Ridge clash over work-related matters, while Hope, Thomas, and Zende make some enigmatic demands of Ridge.

Wednesday's episode commemorates the love between Ridge and Brooke, and Thursday's installment takes a whimsical turn with a Thanksgiving fantasy involving Deacon and Sheila. Regrettably, The Bold and the Beautiful episode scheduled for Friday is delayed, leaving fans eager for the show's resumption.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week from November 20-24

Monday, November 20: Bill and Sheila's unforeseen clash

A heated argument will take place between Bill and Sheila, and the former's reaction will be quite surprising. This confrontation has been escalating gradually and has kept viewers on their toes.

Furthermore, Zende will confront Ridge regarding nepotism concerning R.J., potentially leading to a workplace conflict and prompting inquiries about the dynamics within the Forrester family. The unfolding drama will likely culminate in a decisive confrontation that will have significant repercussions for the characters involved.

Tuesday, November 21: Hope, Thomas, and a request to Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful's focus will shift to Hope and Thomas on November 21. They will approach Ridge with a mysterious request concerning Hope for the Future, which has fans eagerly anticipating the impact this will have on the storyline. As the characters navigate their relationships and work lives, the stakes will be raised, and a crucial moment may shape the future of Forrester Creations.

Zende will also make a daring move, adding more intrigue to the episode. Whether it's a personal or professional decision, Zende's actions will significantly impact the Forrester family and keep viewers guessing about the direction of the story.

Wednesday, November 22: Ridge and Brooke's romantic Thanksgiving

On Wednesday, November 22, a special episode will touch the hearts of viewers. Ridge will be the focal point of this installment as he plans a romantic evening to show his appreciation to Brooke.

As the couple reminisces about their love story, fans will be taken on a nostalgic journey that honors the extensive past of The Bold and the Beautiful. This unique episode will ensure a combination of passion, sentimentality, and the enduring charm of Ridge and Brooke's relationship.

Thursday, November 23: A Thanksgiving fantasy

Thursday's episode will take a unique turn as The Bold and the Beautiful will air a repeated episode that will showcase Deacon and Sheila's fantasy about their ideal Thanksgiving.

This particular episode will offer fans a delightful diversion from the ongoing drama, providing a lighthearted and imaginative getaway into the dreams and wishes of the characters. It will present a Thanksgiving celebration with an unexpected twist.

Friday, November 24: Preempted by sports coverage

As the week comes to an end on Friday, November 24, it is important to note that a new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will not be airing due to CBS Sports' coverage of Big 10 football and SEC football.

Although viewers will miss out on their regular dose of the Forrester family drama on this day, they can anticipate the show's comeback and the continuation of the captivating storylines on the following Monday.

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful guarantee a flurry of emotions, surprising confrontations, and tender moments.