The Bold and The Beautiful: Major plot developments for the next week [November 13 to November 17]

The new set of The Bold and The Beautiful episodes, which will release from November 13 to November 17, will feature several secrets and serious challenges as the Forrester and Logan families struggle with Eric's declining health.

Liam's confession shakes things up within the complicated family as emotions run high and secrets come to light. The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will have viewers on the edge of their seats, and fans are eager to see how the drama unfolds in this legendary soap opera.

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers for November 13-17

Monday, November 13: Liam's bold move

The truth about Eric's declining health shocks the Forrester and Logan families, making this an emotional episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Liam steps into the spotlight, going all out by confessing his love for Steffy and encouraging her to leave Finn for a second chance at love.

At the same time, secrets about Li's complicated feelings towards her sister and niece come to light, revealing the deep-rooted feud that has plagued the family for years.

Tuesday, November 14: Empowerment and startling revelations

Luna is determined to push Poppy to confront Li (Image via CBS)

As the week goes on, Luna pushes Poppy to confront Li. Steffy and Thomas, on the other hand, are surprised to find out about Eric's serious condition so late. The news leaves them shocked as they try to come to terms with the impending loss.

Thomas, in particular, has a hard time accepting that Eric is going to die soon and fans get a glimpse of the emotional struggle he's going through.

Wednesday, November 15: The Logan sisters unite

In Wednesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Thomas comes face-to-face with the reality that Eric is dying. While the Logan sisters are a strong support system, they get even closer in this episode, showcasing the importance of family.

In a big moment, Brooke delivers some devastating news to Hope, which could mean that the latter is about to learn about Eric's condition. The plot continues to evolve, bringing together personal struggles and shared grief, making this episode a tearjerker for fans.

Thursday, November 16: Love triangle tensions

Thomas and Hope's close bond (Image via CBS)

In the next episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, things get interesting as Liam starts feeling uneasy about Thomas and Hope's close bond. The storyline gets more complicated and hints at possible romantic complications and viewers can't wait to see Liam's reaction and wonder if this will bring back old feelings.

At the same time, Luna is nervous about a dinner that Steffy arranged, where she will meet R.J.'s sister.

Friday, November 17: Passionate confessions

Thomas doesn't back down with Brooke (Image via CBS)

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Thomas defends himself passionately to Brooke amid all the drama. Steffy, on the other hand, channels Stephanie's boldness and fearlessly confronts Luna about her feelings for R.J. This move adds more drama to the plot and fits in with the show's tradition of having strong and assertive characters.

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, love is in the air, family secrets come to light, and fan-favorite characters learn some tough truths. Fans can watch the upcoming episodes from November 13 to November 17 on CBS.