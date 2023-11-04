How much does a Super Bowl advertisement cost? Exploring prices behind CBS’s coverage of SBLVIII

The Super Bowl game is the pinnacle of American football, and SBLVIII will be one of the most watched one-off games in all of sports in 2024. The big game features the best two teams in the NFL, with the winner earning the distinction of being crowned Super Bowl champs and the best team in all of American football. Thus, it's a big deal in the United States of America.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that an advertisement slot doesn't come cheap during a Super Bowl game. The cost has been in the millions for a decade, and it's getting higher by the year. In this piece, we will examine how much a Super Bowl advertisement costs in the present time and everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

How much does a Super Bowl advertisement cost for Super Bowl LVIII?

According to numerous sources, the average cost for a 30-second ad for the 2024 Super Bowl is $7 million. This figure is the same as the 2023 Super Bowl advertisement cost, and it is slightly higher than the cost of a 30-second ad in 2022, which came in at $6.5 million.

Why are these 30-second ads so expensive? Well, the simple answer can be derived from the numbers. Take a look at the viewership of the last Super Bowl game. 113 million viewers tuned in to watch MVP Patrick Mahomes and the dynastic Kansas City Chiefs take down Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Hence, a company has a lot to gain by taking out a multimillion-dollar ad during such a popular game.

Michelle R. Martinelli of "For The Win" once said (via USA Today):

"When advertisers know over 100 million people are tuning in, they are willing to pay up to run a Super Bowl commercial and hope it will be the one fans can’t stop talking about the next day".

The Super Bowl advertisement costs will only get more expensive in the coming years, especially with the rise of social media and the potential for a nicely crafted ad to go viral.

All you need to know about SBLVIII

SBLVIII takes place on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The upcoming Super Bowl will be the 58th iteration of the big game and will be played between the AFC and NFC Champs.

SBLVIII will be broadcast nationally by CBS and for the first time, on the local language network Univision. It will be available for streaming via Paramount+ and there will be a youth-friendly broadcast on Nickelodeon, the first of its kind.

Furthermore, the SBLVIII halftime show will be handled by multiple Grammy award-winning pop superstar Usher, as he will perform a plethora of his biggest hits. Usher's involvement in Super Bowl LVIII was announced on September 24, 2023, to great fanfare.