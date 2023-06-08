Never Have I Ever Season 4 ending explained: Did Devi and Ben finally confess their love to each other? 

The ending of Season 4, Never Have I Ever, has finally answered the will-they-or won't-they question every fan of the show has waited for. Devi and Ben were in love, but their biggest enemies were themselves. Their minds seemed to be in place but never in sync. Thankfully, everything fell into place this time around.

At the end of the final season of the show, Ben finally confessed his feelings for Devi. Devi instantly said yes and the new couple decided to have a long-distance relationship. She had to fly to Princeton while Ben was still in LA. The final season of the show was released on June 8, 2023, on Netflix.

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Never Have I Ever Season 4 ending explained: Is Devi's mother ready to move on from Mohan?

The moment every fan of Never Have I Ever has been waiting for has finally happened. Devi and Ben finally became a thing after years and years of awkwardness and anticipation. But the funny part is that they could have been a couple a long time ago. They had been in love since season 1 but somehow fate didn't allow them to be a thing.

In the season finale, Ben realized that he and Devi belonged with each other. However, instead of acting upon his feeling, he flew to New York to begin his internship. Devi and Ben momentarily met before she was about to go to Princeton. Ben was crazy about her but the only way he interacted with her was by flirting on texts. He then finally mustered the courage and confess to Devi.

He showed up at Nirmala’s wedding and told Devi that he was madly in love with her. The two spend the night together and unlike the awkwardness from the last time, this encounter was wholesome and beautiful. When they woke up the next morning they decided to make their relationship work no matter how hard it was. They knew they had to do long distance. Also, Devi was wearing a saree at the wedding. To put it on again, they had to watch a tutorial on YouTube. Desi girls are pretty aware of how hard it is to wear one.

She then returned home in time and got ready to leave for Princeton. She was dressed up and was going to start a new life in college. She even prayed to God to take care of her mother, Nalini.

Nalini who wore a Mangal Sutra (A necklace worn by married Hindu women) had removed it, indicating that she had finally decided to move on from Mohan, her husband and Devi's father. Meanwhile, Fabiola was seen doing well in her robotics program, while Eleanor had been having a blissful career directing her own films.

Never Have I Ever synopsis

Never Have I Ever was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. It starred Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar.

The official synopsis of the show according to a Netflix press release reads,

"Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations."

The show ran for four seasons and forty episodes in total. It first aired on April 27, 2020, and concluded on June 8, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes