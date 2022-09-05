Will Amanza Smith’s long-distance boyfriend appear on Selling Sunset Season 6? Reality TV star clears the air

Fans were eager to meet Selling Sunset season 6 cast member Amanza Smith's new boyfriend on the new season of the reality show. However, much to fan's dismay, the realtor's boyfriend might not appear on the show since he lives in another country.

However, fans might catch a glimpse of him when the two talk via video call. Speaking about the possibility of her boyfriend appearing on Selling Sunset seaon 6, Amanza told Us Weekly:

“You might see maybe some FaceTime phone calls or something like that. I joked to the cast that I was gonna just print out a life size cardboard cutout of him and bring him with me everywhere so that I had a partner.”

She further added:

“Everybody loves him. I’m trying to convince Netflix to fly to where he resides and film us but I don’t know if they’re down for it. He plays football in another country.”

Even her boss, Jason Oppenheim, who has met Amanza’s beau many times, hopes to see him on Selling Sunset in the future. He revealed to E! News:

"I think there's a good chance he eventually ends up on the show. That's obviously going to be up to him, but I mean, it'd be nice to get him on the show."

Amanza’s good friend and Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald previously dropped some clues about Amanza's mystery man. Talking to Express.co.uk in December 2021, she said that her boyfriend is a soccer player and he couldn’t appear on the Netflix show because he lives in Istanbul.

All about Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith’s long-distance boyfriend

Selling Sunset star Amanza opened up about her long-distance relationship last year, saying that she is “very in love” with a new mystery man, whose identity she does not wish to reveal anytime soon. Speaking about her new found love, she told Life & Style:

“I’m very happy. I’m very in love. He’s super hot and the most amazing man I’ve ever known. Period. That’s all you’ll get.”

The interior designer even revealed that they started dating in May 2020, but did not divulge any details about “how [they] met.” The reality star’s boyfriend does not work in the entertainment industry and is happy with the fact that they are able to keep their relationship "private." She said:

“He’s the one person I can vent to and it’s not published.”

Amanza’s boyfriend is even younger than her and while she was a little apprehensive at first, she finally gave in to love. She said:

“I never thought I’d be with a younger man. I always thought it was super creepy, and I didn’t get it but here I am.”

She further added that her beau makes her “feel amazing” and is her “biggest cheerleader,” who always wants her to succeed and wishes “the best” for her.

Amanza, 45, has a close bond with her boss, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, and unlike her past relationships, who were jealous of their platonic relationship, her new man is “cool” about their friendship. She said:

“He’s just the coolest, most patient guy ever. In the past, I’ve dated people who are jealous. I’m a guy’s girl. Jason and Brett [Oppenheim] and guy friends that I’m close to that I’m not involved with …. most guys who I’ve dated, that wouldn’t fly. This guy is so cool. He’s confident. He has a good head on his shoulders, he’s structured, he’s just really cool.”

Now, the reality star will be seen in Selling Sunset season 6 and despite being in the “same relationship“ for about two and a half years, the couple wish to keep their relationship very low-key, which is why he might not appear on the new season of the show.

The Netflix star might not reveal her boyfriend's name yet. However, Amanza revealed that she would be waiting to disclose his identity and everything related to their relationship in an article. She also said that the cast had already met the footballer but didn't elaborate on it:

“Everyone on the cast knows him and has met him. He’s spent time with Jason [Oppenheim] and the boys and everybody.”

The Indiana native parted ways with her ex-husband Ralph Brown in 2012 and got sole custody of her kids - daughter Noah, 11, and son Braker, 10, in September 2021.

The premiere date of Season 6 of Selling Sunset is yet to be announced.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar