In heartbreaking news, 41-year-old former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Matt Ulrich passed away in what is a truly sad tale. At the time of writing, no cause of death has been revealed to the public, but the outpouring of emotion has been huge.

Ulrich was a Super Bowl champion with the Colts back when Peyton Manning was the quarterback and while he only played 10 games, his presence was felt in the locker room.

Matt's wife Alison Ulrich had been silent since the news broke, but she has now posted a message about her late husband.

Alison wrote via people.com:

"As many of you know, our beloved, one of a kind Matt has passed away and is in a better place. Matt, we love you so so much. You are profoundly missed. We all want you back for just one more day. One more hug. One more kiss. One more laugh. One more joke. One more wrestle with the boys."

The former Colts offensive lineman also left behind his four children, and if you are a parent, you can only imagine what that will be like going forward. It is such a heartbreaking thing to happen and given he was still so young, that makes it even harder to fathom.

Colts owner Jim Irsay pays tribute to Matt Ulrich

Irsay, the Colts owner, who no doubt had time with Matt Ulrich during his two years with the organization, has paid tribute to the 41-year-old after his passing.

Irsay posted on X:

"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad---and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family."

Many are still coming to terms with the news; it will take some time to come to grips with it (if at all).

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their love and prayers to the Ulrich family and their friends.