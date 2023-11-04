Which character designs the gowns on The Bold and the Beautiful? Explained

The Bold and the Beautiful is full of dramatic twists and turns, interesting characters, and, of course, exquisite couture. Among its many engaging components, the program is well-known for its beautiful outfits that grace the screen.

Since its inception in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful has captivated fans. The show's ability to blend the sophisticated world of fashion with gripping tales has led to its amazing longevity. But who are the fictional fashion masterminds behind these glamorous designs?

Eric Forrester, one of the original cast members of the series, and his son Ridge Forrester are the primary fashion designers in The Bold and the Beautiful. But there has been a more recent addition to the mix. In this article, we delve into the world of fashion and the designers in The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful's original fashion designer: Eric Forrester

A prominent figure in the fashion world within the show is Eric Forrester, portrayed by John McCook since the soap opera's debut in 1987. In the glitzy and cutthroat world of fashion, Eric Forrester is a major figure thanks to his classic and refined designs. He co-founded the fictional fashion firm, Forrester Creations, in Los Angeles with his now-deceased wife, Stephanie Forrester.

Eric is the Couture Line's chief designer and plays an important role in the company's development. He, along with Stephanie Forrester, had three living children: Kristen, Thorne, and Felicia. He initially believed Ridge Forrester to be his eldest son, but later found out that Ridge was the child of Stephanie and his competitor, Massimo Marone.

Eric's enduring legacy on the show is a testament to the character's resilience and adaptability in the ever-changing world of fashion. He and Katherine Kelly Lang, who portrays Brooke Logan, are the only original cast members still gracing the screen.

Ridge Forrester: The Modern Edge

Ridge's character has been a fan favorite due to his complex relationships and developing storylines. After Ronn Moss left the show in 2013, Thorsten Kaye assumed the role of Ridge Forrester, another important character on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge, the legal son of Eric Forrester and Stephanie Douglas, is known for his modern and edgy creations. Ridge's presence has been felt since the show's beginning, and his character has matured greatly over the years.

His path is filled with exciting twists and turns, including the revelation that he is not Eric Forrester's actual son. Instead, he discovered that Massimo Marone was his true father, unbeknownst to Eric and Ridge for a significant portion of the show's history.

Lisa Yamada: Luna's Entrance

In addition to Eric and Ridge, the show introduces Lisa Yamada, who plays Luna, a fashion design student who joins Forrester Creations. Luna's addition to the show brought a fresh and dynamic element to the world of fashion.

Lisa Yamada's character provides a glimpse into the next generation of fashion designers, adding a layer of anticipation to The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around the lives of the wealthy Forrester and Spencer families in the glamorous world of the fashion industry. The show, created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, has received numerous accolades, including Daytime Emmy Awards, and holds a prominent place in the soap opera genre.

The skilled actors responsible for bringing these fictional fashion designers to life on screen enhance the intricate and multifaceted world of soap operas, making the CBS series a classic amalgamation of television drama and style.