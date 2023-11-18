Why has NBA asked LaMelo Ball to cover up neck tattoo? Looking at league's strange request on Hornets star's 'LF' ink

The NBA has made an unusual request to Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, asking him to cover up a tattoo on his neck. Adrian Wojnarowski reported the league's strange move on Friday.

Ball has the initials "LF" inked below his left ear. The tattoo represents LaFrance, his middle name, and his clothing brand.

Wojnarowski said discussions between the NBA and LaMelo Ball about the tattoo have taken place over the past few weeks, and the guard started concealing the tattoo earlier this week to avoid fines.

A report on ESPN by Wojnarowski quoted NBA spokesman Tim Frank as saying:

"Per the [collective bargaining agreement], players are prohibited from displaying commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair during games. We try to enforce the rule reasonably, in accordance with its purpose, and taking into account players' efforts to express themselves in a non-commercial manner. But LaMelo Ball's neck tattoo is in obvious violation of the rule and, accordingly, he's required to cover it."

Ball has communicated to the NBA that "LF" symbolizes his middle name and that of a close family member. The Hornets star added that he had used the initials well before it evolved into a brand.

Wojnarowski said both parties are anticipated to continue discussing potential short- and long-term solutions to address the matter.

In 2018, the league mandated Lonzo Ball, LaMelo's older brother, to conceal a "Big Baller Brand" tattoo, and he complied by getting it covered with a dice tattoo.

When did LaMelo Ball launch LaFrance?

LaMelo Ball introduced the debut of his apparel brand, LaFrance, prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, during which he was selected as the No. 3 overall pick by the Hornets.

LaFrance's product range includes shirts, shorts, socks, windbreakers, sweatpants, and accessories. The company was introduced a month after Ball signed with PUMA on a deal reportedly worth $100 million.

PUMA and LaFrance have partnered on collaborative items, which are accessible through the LaFrance website.

Initially, LaMelo Ball was associated with The Big Baller Brand, established in 2016 by Alan Foster and his father, LaVar Ball. LaMelo and LaVar are facing a lawsuit from Foster.

As reported by TMZ Sports, Foster's legal action against LaMelo, LaVar, Tina Ball and Puma asserts that he has not received millions of dollars owed for his contributions to the apparel brand.

Foster claims to have originated LaMelo's "MB1" line during the star guard's teenage years and asserts that he filed "several" trademarks for it. The MB1, Ball's inaugural signature shoe released by Puma in December 2021, is at the center of the dispute.