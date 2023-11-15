NFL Week 11 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel, and broadcast details for CBS and Fox

There are 14 games and 28 teams on the NFL Week 11 schedule. The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens square off on Thursday Night Football to start the week. The final game of the week is a Monday Night Football primetime matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, which is a replay of the Super Bowl in February 2023.

A number of NFL clubs are in danger of missing the playoffs, and there are a host of others that are close to securing their place in the postseason. Week 11 will feature no games for the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons due to byes.

We'll go through everything you need to know about Fox and CBS's NFL schedule for Week 11, including maps that display the games in your area.

NFL Week 11 coverage map

First, let's take a look at the Fox coverage map for Sunday, November 19. Fox will broadcast four of the early-window games and just one of the late-window games in Week 11 of the 2023–2024 season.

Fox TV coverage map

Fox Coverage Map Week 11. Credit: 506Sports

Red: Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Green: Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Chargers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Yellow: Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Orange: Washington Commanders vs New York Giants (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Blue: San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnson

CBS TV coverage map

This week, CBS will air six NFL games: two in the late window and four in the early window.

CBS TV coverage map (Early games)

CBS TV Coverage Map (early games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Blue: Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Green: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Amanda Renner

Yellow: Houston Texans vs Arizona Cardinals (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Tiffany Blackmon

CBS TV coverage map (Late games)

CBS TV Coverage Map (late games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Blue: Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

TNF TV broadcasts

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

SNF TV broadcasts

Denver Broncos vs Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

MNF TV broadcasts

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters