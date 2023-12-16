Ben Elton UK and Ireland Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Ben Elton UK and Ireland Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 1, 2024, to November 14, 2024, in venues across the mainland UK, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland, respectively. The tour, titled Authentic Stupidity, will discuss themes related to the currently ongoing AI crisis.
Ben Elton's new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Ipswitch, and more was announced, via a post on the official Twitter page of Ticketmaster UK.
Tickets for the Ben Elton tour are currently available for purchase. Tickets are priced at an average of £38.30 plus processing fees, depending upon seating choice and venue. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster UK.
Ben Elton UK and Ireland Tour 2024 dates
Ben Elton's new UK and Ireland tour, titled Authentic Stupidity, will focus on the burgeoning AI scene, as stated in the official tour announcement on December 14, 2023:
“The verdict’s in! Humanity is thick! Homo halfwit. The idiot branch of the Ape family! We need signs to tell us to step off escalators, we elect gibbering fools to lead us and now we’ve invented Artificial Intelligence which is actually going to replace us!"
The comedian's announcement continued,
"I’ve spent 45 years in comedy exploring the outer limits of human idiocy and my mission has never been more timely. Forget AI! It’s AS we need to be worrying about!”
The full list of dates and venues for the Ben Elton UK and Ireland Tour 2024 is given below:
- September 1, 2024 – York, UK, at Barbican
- September 2, 2024 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, at Tyne Theatre
- September 3, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland, at Queen’s Hall
- September 4, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at Pavilion Theatre
- September 5, 2024 – Aberdeen, UK, at Music Hall
- September 7, 2024 – Warrington, UK, at Parr Hall
- September 8, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Theatre Royal
- September 9, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Symphony Hall
- September 10, 2024 – Sheffield, UK, at City Hall
- September 11, 2024 – Cambridge, UK, at Corn Exchange
- September 12, 2024 – Bristol, UK, at Beacon
- September 15, 2024 - Milton Keynes, UK, at Theâtre
- September 16, 2024 - High Wycombe, UK, at Swan Theatre
- September 17, 2024 – Bedford, UK, at Corn Exchange
- September 19, 2024 – Colchester, UK, at Charter Hall
- September 20, 2024 – Hayes, UK, at Beck Theatre
- September 21, 2024 - St Albans, UK, at Alban Arena
- September 22, 2024 – Basingstoke, UK, at Anvil Theatre
- September 23, 2024 – Guildford, UK, at G Live
- September 27, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at Playhouse
- September 28, 2024 – Swindon, UK, at Wyvern Theatre
- September 29, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at New Theatre
- October 2, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK, at Grand Theatre
- October 3, 2024 – Coventry, UK, at Warwick Arts Centre
- October 4, 2024 – Stevenage, UK, at Gordon Craig Theatre
- October 5, 2024 – Ipswich, UK, at Corn Exchange
- October 6, 2024 – Canterbury, UK, at Marlowe Theatre
- October 7, 2024 – Aylesbury, UK, at Waterside Theatre
- October 10, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Lowry
- October 11, 2024 – Oxford, UK, at New Theatre
- October 12, 2024 – Folkestone, UK, at Leas Cliff Hall
- October 13, 2024 – Woking, UK, at New Victoria Theatre
- October 14, 2024 – Southend, UK, at Cliffs Pavilion
- October 15, 2024 – Tunbridge, UK, at Wells Assembly Hall
- October 19, 2024 – Poole, UK, at Lighthouse
- October 20, 2024 – Portsmouth, UK, at Guildhall
- October 21, 2024 – Hastings, UK, at White Rock Theatre
- October 24, 2024 – Weston, UK, at Super Mare Playhouse
- October 25, 2024 – Barnstaple, UK, at Queens Theatre
- October 26, 2024 – Yeovil, UK, at Octagon Theatre
- October 27, 2024 – Torquay, UK, at Princess Theatre
- October 31, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, at Ulster Hall
- November 1, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3olympia Theatre
- November 3, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Philharmonic Hall
- November 4, 2024 – Leicester, UK, at De Montfort Hall
- November 6, 2024 – Northampton, UK, at Royal And Derngate
- November 7, 2024 – Worthing, UK, at Assembly Halls
- November 8, 2024 – Crawley, UK, at Hawth Theatre
- November 9, 2024 – Weymouth, UK, at Pavilion Theatre
- November 11, 2024 – Brighton, UK, at Theatre Royal
- November 14, 2024 – Lincoln, UK, at Engine Shed
- November 15, 2024 – Chatham, UK, at Central Theatre
- November 16, 2024 – Dorking, UK, at Halls
- November 18, 2024 – London, UK, at Lyceum Theatre
Ben Elton is best known for his work as the co-writer of the comedy show Blackadder, which starred Rowan Atkinson and has won several awards, including four BAFTA awards.