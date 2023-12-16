Ben Elton UK and Ireland Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Ben Elton UK and Ireland Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 1, 2024, to November 14, 2024, in venues across the mainland UK, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland, respectively. The tour, titled Authentic Stupidity, will discuss themes related to the currently ongoing AI crisis.

Ben Elton's new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Ipswitch, and more was announced, via a post on the official Twitter page of Ticketmaster UK.

Tickets for the Ben Elton tour are currently available for purchase. Tickets are priced at an average of £38.30 plus processing fees, depending upon seating choice and venue. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster UK.

Ben Elton UK and Ireland Tour 2024 dates

Ben Elton's new UK and Ireland tour, titled Authentic Stupidity, will focus on the burgeoning AI scene, as stated in the official tour announcement on December 14, 2023:

“The verdict’s in! Humanity is thick! Homo halfwit. The idiot branch of the Ape family! We need signs to tell us to step off escalators, we elect gibbering fools to lead us and now we’ve invented Artificial Intelligence which is actually going to replace us!"

The comedian's announcement continued,

"I’ve spent 45 years in comedy exploring the outer limits of human idiocy and my mission has never been more timely. Forget AI! It’s AS we need to be worrying about!”

The full list of dates and venues for the Ben Elton UK and Ireland Tour 2024 is given below:

September 1, 2024 – York, UK, at Barbican

September 2, 2024 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, at Tyne Theatre

September 3, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland, at Queen’s Hall

September 4, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at Pavilion Theatre

September 5, 2024 – Aberdeen, UK, at Music Hall

September 7, 2024 – Warrington, UK, at Parr Hall

September 8, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Theatre Royal

September 9, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Symphony Hall

September 10, 2024 – Sheffield, UK, at City Hall

September 11, 2024 – Cambridge, UK, at Corn Exchange

September 12, 2024 – Bristol, UK, at Beacon

September 15, 2024 - Milton Keynes, UK, at Theâtre

September 16, 2024 - High Wycombe, UK, at Swan Theatre

September 17, 2024 – Bedford, UK, at Corn Exchange

September 19, 2024 – Colchester, UK, at Charter Hall

September 20, 2024 – Hayes, UK, at Beck Theatre

September 21, 2024 - St Albans, UK, at Alban Arena

September 22, 2024 – Basingstoke, UK, at Anvil Theatre

September 23, 2024 – Guildford, UK, at G Live

September 27, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at Playhouse

September 28, 2024 – Swindon, UK, at Wyvern Theatre

September 29, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at New Theatre

October 2, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK, at Grand Theatre

October 3, 2024 – Coventry, UK, at Warwick Arts Centre

October 4, 2024 – Stevenage, UK, at Gordon Craig Theatre

October 5, 2024 – Ipswich, UK, at Corn Exchange

October 6, 2024 – Canterbury, UK, at Marlowe Theatre

October 7, 2024 – Aylesbury, UK, at Waterside Theatre

October 10, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Lowry

October 11, 2024 – Oxford, UK, at New Theatre

October 12, 2024 – Folkestone, UK, at Leas Cliff Hall

October 13, 2024 – Woking, UK, at New Victoria Theatre

October 14, 2024 – Southend, UK, at Cliffs Pavilion

October 15, 2024 – Tunbridge, UK, at Wells Assembly Hall

October 19, 2024 – Poole, UK, at Lighthouse

October 20, 2024 – Portsmouth, UK, at Guildhall

October 21, 2024 – Hastings, UK, at White Rock Theatre

October 24, 2024 – Weston, UK, at Super Mare Playhouse

October 25, 2024 – Barnstaple, UK, at Queens Theatre

October 26, 2024 – Yeovil, UK, at Octagon Theatre

October 27, 2024 – Torquay, UK, at Princess Theatre

October 31, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, at Ulster Hall

November 1, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3olympia Theatre

November 3, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Philharmonic Hall

November 4, 2024 – Leicester, UK, at De Montfort Hall

November 6, 2024 – Northampton, UK, at Royal And Derngate

November 7, 2024 – Worthing, UK, at Assembly Halls

November 8, 2024 – Crawley, UK, at Hawth Theatre

November 9, 2024 – Weymouth, UK, at Pavilion Theatre

November 11, 2024 – Brighton, UK, at Theatre Royal

November 14, 2024 – Lincoln, UK, at Engine Shed

November 15, 2024 – Chatham, UK, at Central Theatre

November 16, 2024 – Dorking, UK, at Halls

November 18, 2024 – London, UK, at Lyceum Theatre

Ben Elton is best known for his work as the co-writer of the comedy show Blackadder, which starred Rowan Atkinson and has won several awards, including four BAFTA awards.