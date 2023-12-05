Ja Rule 2024 UK and Ireland tour: Dates, presale, tickets, venues, & more

Ja Rule 2024 UK and Ireland tour is scheduled to be held from March 1, 2024, to March 17, 2024, in venues across the mainland UK, Scotland, Ireland, and Northern Ireland, respectively. The tour will be part of a larger tour as hinted at by the singer in his announcement.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature special performances by Keri Hilson, Lloyd, and Mya, via a post on his official Twitter page on December 5, 2023.

The pre-sale for the tour will be available from December 6, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. GMT and can be accessed via Ticketmaster or individual venue websites. General tickets will be available from December 8, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. GMT. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Ja Rule 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates

Ja Rule is set to tour for the first time after 10 years, and he is going to bring his music to people across the UK and Ireland, with performances scheduled in cities such as Dublin, Glasgow, and London, among others.

The full list of dates and venues for the Ja Rule 2024 UK and Ireland tour is given below:

March 1, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Utilita Arena Cardiff

March 2, 2024 – London, UK, at OVO Arena Wembley

March 3, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena

March 5, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Motorpoint Arena

March 6, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena

March 9, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at M&S Bank Arena

March 10, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, at Utilita Arena

March 13, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

March 14, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, at SSE Arena Belfast

March 17, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro

More on Ja Rule's music career

Ja Rule broke into the music scene with his debut studio album, Venni Vetti Vecci, which was released on June 1, 1999. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The rapper released his second studio album, Rule 3:36, on October 10, 2000. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 8 on the Canadian album chart.

Pain Is Love, the rapper's third studio album, was released on October 2, 2001. The multi-platinum certified album remains the rapper's most successful album to date, having peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Kiwi album charts, respectively.

The singer had his last major album success with his fourth studio album, The Last Temptation, which was released on November 19, 2002. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Speaking about the success of his music till now, Ja Rule stated in an exclusive interview with Insider on June 10, 2023:

"I think a lot of those records put people in a place in time. They remember what they were doing when those records were important in their life. A lot of people were partying and in high school and in college, and those records were a soundtrack to those moment."

The rapper continued:

"It's a blessing to have that because that lives with people longer than just, 'I like this song.' This was the jam to our picnics, our barbecues, or our late-night car rides. Those moments are very important to how people see you later on in life as a hip-hop artist."

Over the course of his music career, Ja Rule has won a number of awards, most prominently the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award at the 2002 BET Awards as well as the Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist award at the 2002 NAACP Image Awards.