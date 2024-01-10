How much are tickets to Bonnaroo Festival 2024? Presale, lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know

The annual Bonnaroo Festival is slated to take place in Manchester, Tennessee, from June 13 to June 16, 2024. This edition of the four-day event will be headlined by Pretty Lights, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, and Fred Again.

The festival revealed the complete lineup on its official Instagram account on January 9, 2024. Apart from the headliners, acts like Megan Thee Stallion, Interpol, Mars Volta, BADBADNOTGOOD, Carley Rae Jepsen, and Thundercat are also set to perform.

Tickets can be bought via the official website or Ticketmaster. The presale for the festival opens on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 10 am Central Time. A 4-day General Admission pass will cost $420 without additional fees, although visitors are encouraged to buy the presale before the price increases.

GA+ starts at $695, VIP passes start at $1000, and the Platinum tier starts at $4155. Each tier includes exclusive perks like unlimited access to the Centeroo GA+ lounge, air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar, food for purchase, and a concierge service.

Bonnaroo Festival 2024 lineup

This edition of the Bonnaroo Festival will feature several A-list artists and bands in its currently announced lineup. The most prominent among all are the headliners Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Fred Again.., and Post Malone.

The festival will also see a set by Rockstar singer-songwriter Post Malone on Friday, June 14, 2024. After the release of his album, Austin, in July 2023, the artist has been performing at events like Rolling Loud and crossover events like his recent one with Apex Legends.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be headlining the festival on Saturday, June 15, as the band is on the North American leg of their Unlimited Love Tour. Apart from their set at Bonnaroo, their own tour will have performances by guests such as Kid Cudi, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, and Irontom.

British record producer Fred Again.. will perform on the final day at Bonnaroo with his only scheduled U.S. festival performance for 2024. The finale will also feature performances from Joey Bada$$, Four Tet, Chappell, and Armand Hammer.

The current lineup for the Bonnaroo Festival 2024 is given below:

Thursday, June 13:

Pretty Lights (Headlining Main Stage)

FISHER

BigXthaPlug

Disco Lines

Durand Bernarr

Eggy

Geese

Gwar

The Heavy Heavy

HoneyLuv

it’s murph

Matt Maltese

Medium Build

Michigander

Militarie Gun

Nation of Language

Neal Francis’ Francis Comes Alive

Ocie Elliott

Oliver Heldens

Róisín Murphy

Say She She

Sid Sriram

Friday, June 14:

Post Malone (Headliner)

Maggie Rogers

Khruangbin

Seven Lions

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Dominic Fike

Lizzy McAlpine

Interpol

T-Pain

Svdden Death

TV Girl

Gary Clark Jr.

The Mars Volta

Faye Webster

Key Glock

Thundercat

Lovejoy

ISOxo

GROUPLOVE

David Kushner

The Japanese House

Dr. Fresch

49 Winchester

MIKE.

Larkin Poe

Shy FX

Bonny Light Horseman

Baby Queen

Mdou Moctar

Jessica Audiffred

Half Moon Run

Hamdi

LYNY

Saturday, June 15:

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Headliner)

Cage The Elephant

Melanie Martinez

Cigarettes After Sex

Diplo

Jon Batiste

Reneé Rapp

Parcels

IDLES

Brittany Howard

Sean Paul

Knock2

Ethel Cain

Gregory Alan Isakov

The Teskey Brothers

BADBADNOTGOOD

Teezo Touchdown

Whyte Fang

Bakar

d4vd

The Maine

Josiah and the Bonnevilles

Kasablanca

NEIL FRANCES

Tanner Usrey

Ryan Beatty

MIKE

Trousdale

Vandelux

LOVRA

Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam

Sunday, June 16:

Fred again.. (Headliner)

Megan Thee Stallion

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Two Friends

Carly Rae Jepsen

Joey Bada$$

Goth Babe

Galantis

Taking Back Sunday

Ashnikko

Four Tet

Charles Wesley Godwin

Milky Chance

Chappell Roan

Greensky Bluegrass

The Garden

Yves Tumor

The Beaches

Jake Wesley Rogers

S.G. Goodman

Libianca

TSHA

Irreversible Entanglements

Armand Hammer

veggi

Over 150 performances will take place on 10 stages across the weekend, with live performances throughout the night and special sunrise sets.

Bonnaroo has remained one of the premiere festival experiences in the country for over two decades. The event has delivered top-tier lineups featuring the best performers in the industry, along with 24-hour attractions and activities, all taking place on a massive 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.