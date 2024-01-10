How much are tickets to Bonnaroo Festival 2024? Presale, lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know

The annual Bonnaroo Festival is slated to take place in Manchester, Tennessee, from June 13 to June 16, 2024. This edition of the four-day event will be headlined by Pretty Lights, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, and Fred Again.
The festival revealed the complete lineup on its official Instagram account on January 9, 2024. Apart from the headliners, acts like Megan Thee Stallion, Interpol, Mars Volta, BADBADNOTGOOD, Carley Rae Jepsen, and Thundercat are also set to perform.
Tickets can be bought via the official website or Ticketmaster. The presale for the festival opens on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 10 am Central Time. A 4-day General Admission pass will cost $420 without additional fees, although visitors are encouraged to buy the presale before the price increases.
GA+ starts at $695, VIP passes start at $1000, and the Platinum tier starts at $4155. Each tier includes exclusive perks like unlimited access to the Centeroo GA+ lounge, air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar, food for purchase, and a concierge service.
Bonnaroo Festival 2024 lineup
This edition of the Bonnaroo Festival will feature several A-list artists and bands in its currently announced lineup. The most prominent among all are the headliners Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Fred Again.., and Post Malone.
The festival will also see a set by Rockstar singer-songwriter Post Malone on Friday, June 14, 2024. After the release of his album, Austin, in July 2023, the artist has been performing at events like Rolling Loud and crossover events like his recent one with Apex Legends.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be headlining the festival on Saturday, June 15, as the band is on the North American leg of their Unlimited Love Tour. Apart from their set at Bonnaroo, their own tour will have performances by guests such as Kid Cudi, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, and Irontom.
British record producer Fred Again.. will perform on the final day at Bonnaroo with his only scheduled U.S. festival performance for 2024. The finale will also feature performances from Joey Bada$$, Four Tet, Chappell, and Armand Hammer.
The current lineup for the Bonnaroo Festival 2024 is given below:
Thursday, June 13:
- Pretty Lights (Headlining Main Stage)
- FISHER
- BigXthaPlug
- Disco Lines
- Durand Bernarr
- Eggy
- Geese
- Gwar
- The Heavy Heavy
- HoneyLuv
- it’s murph
- Matt Maltese
- Medium Build
- Michigander
- Militarie Gun
- Nation of Language
- Neal Francis’ Francis Comes Alive
- Ocie Elliott
- Oliver Heldens
- Róisín Murphy
- Say She She
- Sid Sriram
Friday, June 14:
- Post Malone (Headliner)
- Maggie Rogers
- Khruangbin
- Seven Lions
- Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
- Dominic Fike
- Lizzy McAlpine
- Interpol
- T-Pain
- Svdden Death
- TV Girl
- Gary Clark Jr.
- The Mars Volta
- Faye Webster
- Key Glock
- Thundercat
- Lovejoy
- ISOxo
- GROUPLOVE
- David Kushner
- The Japanese House
- Dr. Fresch
- 49 Winchester
- MIKE.
- Larkin Poe
- Shy FX
- Bonny Light Horseman
- Baby Queen
- Mdou Moctar
- Jessica Audiffred
- Half Moon Run
- Hamdi
- LYNY
Saturday, June 15:
- Red Hot Chili Peppers (Headliner)
- Cage The Elephant
- Melanie Martinez
- Cigarettes After Sex
- Diplo
- Jon Batiste
- Reneé Rapp
- Parcels
- IDLES
- Brittany Howard
- Sean Paul
- Knock2
- Ethel Cain
- Gregory Alan Isakov
- The Teskey Brothers
- BADBADNOTGOOD
- Teezo Touchdown
- Whyte Fang
- Bakar
- d4vd
- The Maine
- Josiah and the Bonnevilles
- Kasablanca
- NEIL FRANCES
- Tanner Usrey
- Ryan Beatty
- MIKE
- Trousdale
- Vandelux
- LOVRA
- Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam
Sunday, June 16:
- Fred again.. (Headliner)
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Two Friends
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Joey Bada$$
- Goth Babe
- Galantis
- Taking Back Sunday
- Ashnikko
- Four Tet
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Milky Chance
- Chappell Roan
- Greensky Bluegrass
- The Garden
- Yves Tumor
- The Beaches
- Jake Wesley Rogers
- S.G. Goodman
- Libianca
- TSHA
- Irreversible Entanglements
- Armand Hammer
- veggi
Over 150 performances will take place on 10 stages across the weekend, with live performances throughout the night and special sunrise sets.
Bonnaroo has remained one of the premiere festival experiences in the country for over two decades. The event has delivered top-tier lineups featuring the best performers in the industry, along with 24-hour attractions and activities, all taking place on a massive 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.