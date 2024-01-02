Last In Line 2024 US tour: Dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

British hard rockers Last In Line has announced a 2024 US tour. Kicking off on January 26, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada, the band will perform across the country till May, with nine dates confirmed so far. The band was formed in 2012 and consists of former members of the heavy metal band Dio, which was dissolved in 2010 following the passing of frontman Ronnie James Dio.

The new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Miami, Houston, and Columbia, among others, was announced via a post on the band's official Instagram page on January 1, 2024.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased through the band's official website. Prices vary quite a bit, depending on the venue. Tickets for the first show in Las Vegas begin at $39 and go up to $109 for front-row seats.

Last In Line's 2024 US tour will begin in Las Vegas and end in Columbia

Last In Line's most recent album, Jericho, was released on March 31, 2023. Despite releasing an EP, A Day in the Life, in 2022, Jerico is their first full-length album since 2019. The band will be touring across the US to support this album.

Expand Tweet

The current list of dates and venues for the Last In Line US tour 2024 is given below:

January 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Golden Nugget

January 27 – Anaheim, CA – The Grand Theater

February 22-26 – Rock Legends Cruise – Miami, FL

March 09 – The Twisted Fork – Port Charlotte, FL

March 10 – Clearwater, FL – OCC Road House

March 22 – Harrison, OH – Blue Note Harrison

March 23 – Portage, IN – On The Ron

April 04 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

May 04 – Columbia, MD – M3 Rock Festival (Merriweather Post Pavilion)

Meanwhile, speaking about the album Jerico in an exclusive interview with MetalTalk on January 26, 2023, guitarist Vivian Campbell explained their musical process, stating:

“With Last in Line, just as we did with Dio, we cut the basic tracks live. It’s important for us to capture the energy of the syncopation of playing together in real-time, much like the energy of a live show. This record represents the best of both worlds: the spirit of an energetic band performance and the more reflective and nuanced qualities of our individual performances, too.”

More about Last In Line's music and career

The band's origins can be traced back to heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath. After Sabbath's vocalist Ronnie James Dio departed, he formed his own band, Dio, named after himself, along with fellow bandmate, drummer Vinny Appice, in October 1982.

When Ronnie passed away on May 16, 2010, due to stomach cancer, his Dio bandmates Vinny Appice, bassist Jimmy Bain, guitarist Vivian Campbell, and keyboardist Claude Schnell reunited to form Last In Line. The band's name comes from the 1984 Dio album that all four members featured on.

This band was originally intended to perform the heavy metal songs from Dio with a new vocalist, Andrew Freeman. However, they later began releasing albums of original material in 2016 with Heavy Crown.

Fans are eager to witness Last In Line perform their new compositions on tour, all while preserving the legacy of heavy metal icons like Dio and Black Sabbath.