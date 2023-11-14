Official Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Theme Song - War Pigs by Black Sabbath lyrics

The official Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Theme Song is titled “War Pigs” by Black Sabbath. The band’s lead vocalist, Ozzy Osbourne, returned the iconic song for Survivor Series WarGames 2022, months after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE’s head booker.

Osbourne even recorded War Pigs for the opening video of the Survivor Series last year. At the time of the writing, it hasn’t been confirmed whether the iconic singer filmed the opening for the 37th iteration of the November Premium Live Event.

Check out the lyrics to the official Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Theme Song – War Pigs – by Black Sabbath, below:

War Pigs was initially released by Black Sabbath in 1970. It was the opening track to the popular band’s second album, Paranoid. Osbourne co-wrote the song with Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward.

WWE has picked War Pigs as the official theme song of Survivor Series: WarGames. Triple H is a massive fan of heavy metal. The Game has proven to be one of the greatest ambassadors for heavy metal in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Did WWE announce any new match for Survivor Series WarGames 2023 on RAW?

WWE was expected to update the match card for Survivor Series WarGames 2023 tonight on RAW. At the time of the writing, the company hasn't announced any new match during their flagship show.

WWE has announced only three matches for the upcoming Premium Live Event. Two matches will feature the Women’s World Championship and the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship.

The biggest match announced thus far is the Men’s WarGames bout. Fans can check out the participants and the rest of the card for the show here. Sportskeeda will have the updated card as and when it’s made official.

