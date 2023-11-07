Updated Survivor Series 2023 match-card after WWE RAW: WarGames participants, Rhea Ripley's challenger & more (November 6th)

Here is your first look at the updated Survivor Series 2023 match-card after the November 6, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. WWE officially confirmed the participants of the Men's WarGames Match in addition to Rhea Ripley's next challenger for the Women's World Championship, and more.

Initially, Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz. The A-Lister earned the opportunity to face The Ring General by surviving his Fatal-4 Way Match against Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Ricochet on WWE RAW tonight.

The Miz’s win comes just a week after he traded barbs with Gunther on the mic. The A-Lister cut a babyface promo on The Ring General but was outnumbered by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. It remains to be seen if he will win his ninth Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series 2023.

Next, Rhea Ripley will put her Women’s World Championship on the line against Zoey Stark. The match was booked after Zoey Stark won a battle royal to determine the number one contender for Mami’s title.

Finally, the team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn will take on The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) in the Men's WarGames Match. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made the match official after all the eight men engaged in a post-main event brawl.

Below is the updated Survivor Series 2023 match card as of Monday, November 6:

Gunther (c) vs. The Miz – Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark – Singles match for the Women’s World Championship

Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) - Men's WarGames Match

Why did Adam Pearce announce the Men's WarGames Match as part of the updated Survivor Series 2023 match card on WWE RAW?

WWE confirmed during Crown Jewel that WarGames will return to Survivor Series 2023. The company confirmed the participants for the Men's WarGames as part of the updated Survivor Series 2023 match card on WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn were attacked by The Judgment Day after their incredible match for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of RAW.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce brought the officials to separate the eight men from each other. Pearce picked up the mic and said that he was tired of their games and put them in a WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023.

It remains to be seen which of the two teams will emerge as the winners when Survivor Series: WarGames goes down on November 25.

Are you excited about Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

