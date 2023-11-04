WWE finally confirms a major return for Survivor Series 2023 after a year

There were a lot of questions about Survivor Series 2023 and what the theme of it would be. WWE has made fans wait, but at Crown Jewel 2023, they revealed what the premium live event will center around.

Last year was a breath of fresh air for WWE fans who had gotten a bit tired of the Interbrand RAW vs. SmackDown theme of Survivor Series. Even top star Becky Lynch admitted that the brand supremacy concept was somewhat outdated.

WWE announced at Crown Jewel that Survivor Series 2023 will feature WarGames once again - a return after one year.

Expand Tweet

The first WarGames event on the main roster was a smashing success with one women's and one men's match.

It was a tried and tested format in NXT, and it was a big hit. Triple H decided to introduce it to the main roster once he took over as the head of WWE Creative.

His first time booking WarGames for the main roster saw Roman Reigns' Bloodline defeat the trio of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

Expand Tweet

Are you happy about the return of WarGames? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here