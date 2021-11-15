"It is a little outdated" - Becky Lynch reveals her honest thoughts on long-standing WWE tradition

Becky Lynch knows the "brand supremacy" concept of the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view is outdated.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down with Vicente Beltran to discuss all things WWE. When asked if WWE should award the winning brand with something important to make the "brand supremacy" concept of Survivor Series worth more, Lynch admitted that would be helpful since the current concept is outdated.

"Yeah, I mean, that would be helpful. The whole brand supremacy is a little outdated," Becky Lynch admitted. "But at the same time, we're all competitors, and you always want to be the best, and whatever it is, whatever carrot they dangle, you always want to be the best. Whether it's here, the winner gets a freakin banana. Like, well, I want that freakin banana. I want to prove that I deserve that banana. So you always want to be the best, so I think whatever the logic is, you can make it work when you're a competitive human, which we all are. You don't get to WWE if you're not competitive."

Should WWE change up Survivor Series?

WWE's theme of "brand supremacy" for Survivor Series has absolutely run its course.

Trying to make the fans care about WWE Superstars fighting for or against a brand when they were just part of the other one a few weeks prior is laughable. It's time to add some stakes to this pay-per-view and make the RAW versus SmackDown concept mean something.

Whether they correlate it to the Royal Rumble, draft picks, or title shots, something needs to change to make what used to be one of the biggest WWE pay-per-views mean something once again.

What do you make of Becky Lynch's comments? Should WWE change up the Survivor Series format in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

