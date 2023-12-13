How to get tickets to Wu-Tang Clan 2024 Las Vegas residency? Dates & all you need to know

Wu-Tang Clan 2024 Las Vegas residency is scheduled to be held on February 9, 2024, February 10, 2024, March 22, 2024, and March 23, 2024, respectively, at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency will be the first Las Vegas residency for the group.

The residency was announced via a post on the group's official Instagram page as well as via the hotel's official press release, with the latter announcement stating:

"This residency is more than a concert – it serves as a tribute to their prolific careers as individuals and as the most storied group in hip-hop history."

The presale for the residency will be available from, December 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PST and can be accessed by registering on the AXS or AEG websites. General tickets will be available from December 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from AXS.

Wu-Tang Clan 2024 Las Vegas residency dates

Wu-Tang Clan is set to bring music from across their career to The Theater at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency is being sponsored by AEG Presents, the second-largest live music organizer after Live Nation.

The dates and venues for the Wu-Tang Clan 2024 Las Vegas residency at the Theater in Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, are given below:

February 9, 2024

February 10, 2024

March 22, 2024

March 23, 2024

RZA, the head of the Wu-Tang Clan collective, elaborated on the residency in an exclusive interview with the New York Times on December 12, 2023, stating:

"Hip-hop is rich in its content and what it offers creatively to an audience. We want to put it on flagpoles to show that hip-hop can go where any other art form has gone before. I hope to eventually invite more hip-hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us."

An overview of the Wu-Tang Clan's music

Wu-Tang Clan started with the album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which was released on November 9, 1993. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 41 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The collective released their second studio album, Wu-Tang Forever, on June 3, 1997. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian, and UK album charts, respectively. The album also peaked at number 8 on the French, Australian, and German album charts, respectively, and remains the most successful album of the collective to date.

Subsequently, the group released their first compilation album, The Swarm, on July 21, 1998, via Priority Records. The gold-certified album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The W, the collective's third studio album, was released on November 21, 2000, via Columbia Records. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 9 on the Canadian album chart.

The collective released their fourth studio album, Iron Flag, on December 18, 2001. The gold-certified album peaked at number 32 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 36 on the Austrian album chart.

After the collective went on a brief hiatus, the collective released their latest studio album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, on November 25, 2015. The album failed to chart and was received negatively by fans due to the single-album concept of the album.