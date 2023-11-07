New Edition Las Vegas Residency 2024: How to get tickets, prices, dates, & all you need to know 

New Edition has announced a new Las Vegas Residency, scheduled to take place from February 28, 2024, to March 9, 2024, at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency will be the first major concert series after this year's Legacy Tour.

The band announced the new residency, which will feature performances of the band's most popular hits as well as lesser-known tracks, via a post on their official Instagram page on November 6, 2023:

Presale for the tour will be available from November 8, 2023, starting with an Artist presale. This will be followed by an early access presale for American Express cardholders exclusively on November 9, 2023.

General tickets for the tour will be available from November 10, 2024. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be availed from the official website of the venue or via Ticketmaster.

New Edition Las Vegas 2024 Residency dates

The band is set to bring a unique experience to the Residency, as they stated in a general press release on November 6, 2023:

“Fulfilling a career-long dream to solidify ourselves with a residency performance in the entertainment capital of the world, we are beyond excited to embark on this fantastical journey at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas."

The band continued:

"On behalf of all of us, including Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph & Johnny, it is our extreme purpose to give our fans a show that they cannot witness anywhere else in the world."

Also speaking about the tour, the Senior VP of AEG Presents Las Vegas, Bobby Reynolds, stated in another general press statement:

"We are honored to have Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas serve as the home to New Edition’s first-ever Las Vegas residency. Encore Theater’s roster is comprised of legendary talents, and it only makes sense to have an iconic music group like New Edition join its ranks. We are thrilled to present a series of sure-to-be unforgettable performances to fans in 2024."

The complete list of dates for the New Edition Las Vegas Residency at Encore Theater in Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada, is given below:

February 28, 2024

March 1, 2024

March 2, 2024

March 6, 2024

March 8, 2024

March 9, 2024

More on New Edition's music career

New Edition was founded in 1978 by Bobby Brown. The group released their debut studio album, Candy Girl, on July 19, 1983. The album was a moderate success and peaked at number 90 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The group subsequently released their eponymously titled second studio album, New Edition, on September 28, 1984. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart and was a chart-topper on the Irish album chart.

The band released their fourth album, Under the Blue Moon, on November 24, 1986 which peaked at number 13 on the Kiwi album chart as well as at number 43 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

It released their fifth studio album, Heart Break, on June 20, 1988. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 11 on the Canadian album chart and at number 45 on the now-defunct Australian Kent Music Report album chart.

The band achieved critical acclaim with their sixth studio album, Home Again, released on September 10, 1996. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts, respectively.