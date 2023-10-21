Adele Las Vegas Residency new dates 2024: Presale, how to buy tickets & all you need to know 

Adele has announced another extension of her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 31-date extension is scheduled to run from January 19, 2024, to June 8, 2024, taking the entire residency into the three-year mark.

The singer announced the residency via a post on her official Instagram page on October 20, 2023, stating:

"This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have... Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget."

The singer continued:

"All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life. The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti.... Mostly though - it’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong!"

Tickets for the tour will be available from October 26, 2023. Presale can be accessed by registering via the official Ticketmaster Verified Fan program for the residency. The registration will remain open till October 23, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced, as of yet.

Adele 2024 Las Vegas Residency Dates

The singer started her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas Residency in late November 2022, after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent at that time. From its original 2022 shows, the residency quickly expanded to 2023, with the second major date extension announced in March 2023.

The second Las Vegas Residency began on June 16, 2023, and is set to be wrapped up on November 4, 2023. After the completion of the second extension, the singer will embark on the just-announced third extension.

The full list of dates for the Adele 2024 Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada is given below:

January 19, 2024

January 20, 2024

January 26, 2024

January 27, 2024

February 2, 2024

February 3, 2024

February 9, 2024

February 10, 2024

February 16, 2024

February 17, 2024

February 23, 2024

February 24, 2024

March 1, 2024

March 2, 2024

March 8, 2024

March 9, 2024

March 15, 2024

March 16, 2024

March 22, 2024

March 23, 2024

March 29, 2024

March 30, 2024

May 17, 2024

May 18, 2024

May 24, 2024

May 25, 2024

May 31, 2024

June 1, 2024

June 7, 2024

June 8, 2024

June 14, 2024

June 15, 2024

Below are the remaining dates for Adele Weekends with Adele Las Vegas in 2023, which will take place in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada:

October 27, 2023

October 28, 2023

November 3, 2023

November 4, 2023

The residency's commercial popularity is matched by its critical praise, with music critics and magazines, such as Rolling Stone and Billboard, praising the show for its style as well as the singer-songwriter's performance.

The singer is best known for her second studio album, 21, which was released on January 24, 2011. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on all major album charts and remains the singer's most successful album to date.