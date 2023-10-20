U2 extended Las Vegas Sphere Residency tour 2024: Presale, tickets, prices, dates, venues & all you need to know 

U2 has extended their Las Vegas Sphere Residency to 2024, with the new dates scheduled to take place from January 26, 2024, to February 18, 2024, at the Sphere in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada. The new dates are the second extension of the Sphere Residency by the band, with the first extension released in April and featuring dates in September and October 2023.

The band announced the new dates for the Las Vegas Sphere Residency, which will feature performances from their acclaimed album Achtung Baby, via a post on their official Instagram page on October 19, 2023:

The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed by subscribers to the official website of the band. General tickets will be available on October 25, 2023. Tickets are expected to be priced between $399 and $1100, depending on the seating choice and ticket category.

U2 Las Vegas Sphere Residency 2024 tour dates

U2 first announced its Sphere Residency back in April 2024 in honor of the 33-year anniversary of their studio album Achtung Baby, which was released on November 18, 1991. The album propelled the band into one of the premier multi-media touring acts in the world.

The Sphere Residency sold out its first dates by late April, following which the band announced a second set of dates, which have since also sold out. Now the band is set to extend the residency even further into 2024.

The full list of dates for the U2 Las Vegas Sphere Residency 2024, held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, is given below:

January 26, 2024

January 27, 2024

January 31, 2024

February 2, 2024

February 3, 2024

February 7, 2024

February 9, 2024

February 10, 2024

February 15, 2024

February 17, 2024

February 18, 2024

The remaining dates for the U2 Las Vegas Sphere Residency 2023 is also given below:

October 25, 2023

October 27, 2023

October 28, 2023

November 1, 2023

November 3, 2023

November 4, 2023

December 1, 2023

December 2, 2023

December 6, 2023

December 8, 2023

December 9, 2023

December 13, 2023

December 15, 2023

December 16, 2023

More about U2 and their music career

U2 had their first major chart success with their third studio album, War, which was released on February 23, 1983. The multi-platinum-certified album, featuring themes of protest, war, and nuclear armageddon, was a major success, peaking as a chart-topper on the UK album charts.

The band's next major album success was with their fifth studio album,The Joshua Tree, which was released on March 9, 1987. The album, a philosophical exploration between the American Dream and the reality of life in the US as well as other parts of America, peaked as a chart-topper on almost all major album charts.

The band then experimented with their live album, Rattle and Hum, which was released on October 10, 1988. The album, consisting of live records from the band's The Joshua Tree tour, was a major hit.

U2's last major album success was with their eleventh studio album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, which was released on November 22, 2004. The album, which engages with topics such as war, immigration, and displacement, as well as the relationship between the West and the developing world, was a chart-topper on all major album charts.