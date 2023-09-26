From heavy metal to Romeo and Juliet: Danielle Kelly’s varied taste in training tunes

Fighting and music go hand-in-hand. When you think of fighting, and when you think of the music associated with fighting, the thought of heavy metal, deep bassy hip hop, and aggressive lyrics first come to mind. For ONE Championship atomweight submission grappling star Danielle Kelly, however, music in martial arts can be anything, as long as it's something that will motivate you.

The 27-year-old spoke to Combat Press in a recent interview, and detailed her musical preferences in training. It ranged from heavy metal to pop.

Kelly said:

“When I’m going to training sessions, I listen to either rock or something like ‘you want to kill someone’ kind of rock, you know, like Rob Zombie or Rage Against The Machine kinda thing. During the late-night driving sessions, I listen to Taylor Swift or something that’ll keep me calm, you know, you’re tired and you just want something calm to accompany you. Yeah, so apart from the rock, I always top it off with Taylor Swift or something.”

Will that musical diversity translate into a victory in her next fight? We shall soon see.

Danielle Kelly is set to face former adversary, Cambodian-American 2023 IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The winner will be crowned the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.