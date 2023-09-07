Jessa Khan vows to tap out Danielle Kelly in highly anticipated rematch: “My main goal”

ONE Championship atomweight submission grappling phenom Jessa Khan is primed and ready to make her promotional debut.

The Cambodian-American star and former IBJJF world champion is stepping into the Circle to take on a familiar foe in her first bout in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and she says she has unfinished business with her former adversary.

Khan is set to face Danielle Kelly for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Khan said she plans on forcing Kelly to tap out this time around, which she was unable to do the last time they met on the mats.

The 21-year-old Khan said:

“My main goal is to try to get a submission. That kind of bugged me in our fight. The first time, it was 15 minutes. I had more time, but I still wasn’t able to submit her, even though I tried multiple times.”

A victory for Khan would crown her the first-ever women’s submission grappling world champion in ONE Championship. Needless to say, the stakes are extremely high in perhaps one of the most anticipated rematches in grappling history.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.